2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-1.jpg

Earl Sweatshirt opens for Anderson .Paak. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-2.jpg

Earl Sweatshirt opens for Anderson .Paak. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-3.jpg

Freestyle bassist Thundercat opens for Anderson .Paak. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-4.jpg

Freestyle bassist Thundercat opens for Anderson .Paak. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-6.jpg

Freestyle bassist Thundercat opens for Anderson .Paak. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-5.jpg

Thundercat lays down a speedy bass riff. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-7.jpg

Freestyle bassist Thundercat opens for Anderson .Paak. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-8.jpg

Anderson .Paak rises from beneath the stage while sitting at his drumkit. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-9.jpg

Anderson .Paak greets the Portland crowd. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-10.jpg

Anderson .Paak greets the Edgefield crowd. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-11.jpg

Anderson .Paak sings "Saviers Road." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-12.jpg

Anderson .Paak sings "Saviers Road." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-13.jpg

Anderson .Paak sings "Saviers Road." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-14.jpg

The crowd howls like wolfs at Anderson .Paak's request. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-15.jpg

Anderson .Paak sings "Come Down." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-16.jpg

Anderson .Paak performs "Come Down." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-17.jpg

Anderson .Paak performs "Come Down." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-18.jpg

Anderson .Paak performs "Come Down." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-20.jpg

Anderson .Paak is joined on stage by the live band, The Free Nationals. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-21.jpg

Sparks fly as Anderson .Paak takes drums. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-22.jpg

The Free Nationals horn player twists the instrument around their body. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-23.jpg

Anderson .Paak plays drums. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-24.jpg

Anderson .Paak dances through lasers. Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-25.jpg

Flames shoot from the stage during "Bubblin'" Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.20.EMG.SEN.anderson.paak-26.jpg

Confetti flies during the last chorus of "Lite Weight." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)

Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @SARTAKESPICS

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.