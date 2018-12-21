+19 
buddy_photopost-1.jpg

Buddy performs as the second opening act of the night. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitter Pop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
buddy_photopost-2.jpg

Buddy performs as the second opening act of the night. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitter Pop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
buddy_photopost-3.jpg

Buddy performs as the second opening act of the night. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitter Pop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
buddy_photopost-4.jpg

Buddy performs as the second opening act of the night. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitter Pop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-1.jpg

Aminé makes sure to consistently say "you're beautiful" to the crowd, where he expects them to respond with "I know". Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-2.jpg

Aminé performs on camera as Glitterpop streams live on Twitter. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-3.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-4.jpg

Aminé gives an ode to Portland, specifically Portland State University, where he dropped out to pursue a career in music. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-5.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-6.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-7.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-8.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-9.jpg

Aminé's face is covered in glitter in honor of his second annual Glitterpop show. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-10.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-11.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-12.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-13.jpg

Aminé can't help but smile as he peers into the sold out crowd. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-14.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-15.jpg

Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Amine_web-16.jpg

A lucky fan gets to sign Aminé's tour pants, with his rear end being dedicated to his stop in Portland. Aminé returns home to Portland for night one of Glitterpop at the Roseland Theater on Dec. 20, 2018. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)

Photographer

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

