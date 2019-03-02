2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-1.jpg

Bad Suns takes the stage at the HiFi. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-2.jpg

Bad Suns guitarist Ray Libby works with an array of effect pedals as the band plays "Daft Pretty Boys." Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-3.jpg

Bad Suns guitarist Ray Libby works with an array of effect pedals as the band plays "Daft Pretty Boys." Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-24.jpg

Bad Suns singer Christo Bowman leans over the mic stand toward the crowd. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-5.jpg

Bad Suns guitarist Ray Libby dances to "Transpose." Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-7.jpg

Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-8.jpg

Bad Suns singer Christo Bowman moves to dance with guitarist Ray Libby. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-10.jpg

Bad Suns singer Christo Bowman holds out his guitar pick as he sings. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-9.jpg

Bad Suns singer Christo Bowman plays alongside guitarist Ray Libby. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-11.jpg

Bad Suns singer Christo Bowman dances by shuffling his feet on stage. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-12.jpg

Crowd members clap along to the funky alt-rock tune of "Rearview." Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-13.jpg

Frontman Christo Bowman sings expressively. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-14.jpg

Bad Suns has its crowd wave lighters and cell phone flashes. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-29.jpg

Bad Suns bassist Gavin Bennett lays down a groove. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-15.jpg

Guitarist Ray Libby plays a riff. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-16.jpg

Bad Suns' drum kit reflects an image of a dancing Christo Bowman. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-6.jpg

Bad Suns guitarist Ray Libby. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-18.jpg

Bad Suns' setlist. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-19.jpg

Fans dance and sing along to "Violet." Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-20.jpg

Guitarist Ray Libby focuses on his playing. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-21.jpg

Beads of sweat pour off of singer Christo Bowman's face as he moves. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-22.jpg

Drummer Miles Morris plays out a beat. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-23.jpg

Guitarist Ray Libby switches to keys. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-25.jpg

Lead singer Christo Bowman jumps into the crowd. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-26.jpg

Christo Bowman sings from the crowd. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-27.jpg

Guitarist Ray Libby bangs his head. Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.01.EMG.SEN.Bad Suns-28.jpg

Bad Suns encores with "Salt." Alt-rock band Bad Suns sells out HiFi Music Hall in Eugene, Ore. on March 1, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @SARTAKESPICS

Tags

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate