Meyhem Lauren opens the night for Action Bronson. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Roc Marciano perforns as the second opener of the night. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson gives a tough stare to his sold out crowd. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Brosnon shows his fist and salutes his fans all throughout his set. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson gives a heartfelt tribute to Mac Miller by playing their song 'Red Dot Music'. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson and Meyhem Lauren take a moment to appreciate the crowd after performing together. The Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson salutes the sky as he gets ready to do a massive spit take. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Brosnon cools off by spitting water into the air like a fountain. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson makes it seem as if horses are galloping in between his songs to match his 'White Bronco' aesthetic. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson poses as if he were a statue all throughout his set. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Action Bronson performs and ends his show at his own merch table. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
After performing, Action Bronson makes sure to meet every fan he can. Action Bronson's 'White Bronco' tour sells out the Roseland Theater in Portland on Mar. 9, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

