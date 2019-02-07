+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-1.jpg

A$AP Rocky's henchmen come on stage to hype up the crowd before he starts to perform. A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-2.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-3.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-4.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-5.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-6.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-7.jpg

A$AP Rocky takes a short break to peer into the screaming crowd. A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-8.jpg

A$AP Rocky has been performing in a mask to match the crash test dummy aesthetic of his latest album, 'TESTING'. A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-9.jpg

A$AP Rocky bangs on barrels, imitating a sound similiar to street musicians with buckets. A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-10.jpg

Fans begin throwing their bras on stage as the rapper has recently been featuring fan bras on his social media. A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-11.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-12.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-13.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-14.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-15.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-16.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)
+16 
2019.EMG.HMW.ASAPRocky-17.jpg

A$AP Rocky brings the 'Injured Generation' tour to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Feb. 5, 2019. (Henry Ward/ Daily Emerald)

Tags

Photographer

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate