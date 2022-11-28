The UO Hip Hop Jam is returning to Global Scholars Hall on Dec. 1. The event will take place in the Great Room (123) from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. It will feature a variety of artists along with student dance groups. The event is hosted by K.I. Design and there will be a live painting by Tasko. The show is open to the community and offers free admission to all.

Several performers from last year’s Hip Hop Jam will be returning this December. Justice Gbada decided to return because of the great energy in the crowd and the positive experience he had last year. He was also able to connect with some of the artists and looks forward to meeting the new artists joining this year.

“It was just really fun,” Gbada said. “It's the reason why I’m doing it this year—because I really thought it was a great experience for everyone to come to.”

The event will also feature some new performers. Among them are ePP and Kunu Bearchum. ePP released his new album, “Fold,” just last month. At the UO Hip Hop Jam, attendees can expect to hear a variety of tunes from him. In his music he draws inspiration from personal experiences.

“I talk a lot about my past and stuff I’ve gone through,” he said, “that’s what kept me going and kept me motivated—the amount of loss I’ve experienced, the amount of heartache I’ve experienced. But also it's given me an ability to really appreciate everything more.”

ePP looks forward to sharing his music with the UO community. Through his music he hopes to help the audience find confidence in themselves.

“What I want people to feel is just confidence,” ePP said, “my music is very genuine—if I've talked about it, I've done it, I've experienced it.”

The performers come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. Many of them draw inspiration from their life and community. Bearchum is part of the Ho-Chunk Nation and Northern Cheyenne tribe. He includes Native American rhythms, vocals and words in his music in order to honor his Native American heritage.

“I feel like I have this kind of responsibility to represent Native American people,” he said. “Through my hip-hop music I want to share another aspect of modern tribal identity.”

Bearchum’s music features a blend of pain and love. His latest album was inspired by his love for his wife, their son and his heavy experience at Standing Rock in 2016. In April 2016, protests began against the Dakota Access Pipeline due to the threat it poses on sacred native lands.

“That feeling of powerlessness and not having any freewill to express without feeling like you were gonna get hurt or killed,” Bearchum said. “That kind of pain that came from there, that’s the shell around the music. But inside it’s about love.”

Along with vocal performers, the UO Hip Hop Jam will also feature two student-run dance clubs. Ava Chand, a member of Duck Street Dance Club, was involved with the Hip Hop and Politics of Race FIG last year. Each year, students in the FIG, led by Andre Sirois, work on organizing the event throughout the term.

“That was honestly the highlight of my year last year,” Chand said. “I loved being in the FIG and I loved being able to perform at the hip hop jam. It was super fun.”

This year, Chand looks forward to performing her choreography for Tints by Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak along with her teammates from Duck Street Dance Club.

“The performers feed off of the audiences’ energy” Chand said “we want [the audience] to give us that energy so we can embody it as well.”

Artists are enthusiastic about the mesh between music and dance on stage. They look forward to the atmosphere dance creates.

“I’m super excited because it's always full of people who are ready to dance,” Gbada said, “I love to see that there is dance attached to it. I think that's super important for hip hop.”

People attending the event should be prepared for a night full of high energy and good vibes. More information can be found on the UO Hip Hop Jam website.