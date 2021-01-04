Welcome to the new year, where most people resolve to improve themselves in some way or kick a bad habit. I challenge you to go outside the box and try something new — in this case, something from the wonderful food scene that Eugene has to offer — while still following COVID-19 protocols. As much as the classic spots around campus are staples to the community, there are many lesser known places that are delicious and worth the money.
Food truck, location varies, online order
Wednesdays through Fridays: 1412 W. 7th Ave., 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Weekends: 207 Madison St., 12 to 7 p.m.
$$
Homemade ice cream plus sweet and savoury waffles — what more could you ask for? This food truck serves up hefty sandwiches made from these waffles, or, if you’re craving something sweet, grab a scoop (or two) of their ice cream. Their waffles are thick and fluffy, with a slight crisp on the outside, so it’s a great alternative for sandwich bread and doesn’t crumble under the weight of the fillings and sauces. My favorite sandwich is the Nashville Hot Chicken Waffle Sandwich with a large side of waffle-cut fries. The pricing may seem steep for what is “just” some waffles and ice cream, but they are locally sourced and made for a great value — be prepared for a food coma.
Restaurant, outside seating only, online order, walk-in and delivery
650 Blair Blvd
Every day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
$
If you’re driving on Blair, you may notice a small, blue hut-like structure with a wooden encasement around the front. Don’t be fooled or deterred — this small building houses some of the best tasting and valued tacos in Eugene. They are most known for their classic street tacos, with the typical range of proteins (chicken, pork, beef or veggies). The taco plate, which features a couple tacos, rice and beans, makes for a well-valued and filling meal.
Food cart, online order
725 Olive St.
Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
$
Bing King isn’t your typical food cart. It’s a bright red, refurbished shipping container on wheels. Bing King’s name plays off of their staple item, jianbing, a wonderful Chinese breakfast street food that consists of savory fillings wrapped with a crispy, eggy crepe. Offerings range from the traditional street-style jianbing to Nanjing- and Shandong-style. With an order of jianbing, you can also get youtiao (fried dough sticks) or wontons. Even if it doesn’t seem like a conventional breakfast item by Western standards, it is inexpensive and delicious food.
Tam’s Place Vietnamese Cuisine
Food truck, outdoor seating available, online order, walk-in and delivery
2777 Friendly St.
Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12 to 7:30 p.m.
$
This emerald green food truck is small but mighty. Tam’s keeps it simple: a few Vietnamese classics like phở, bánh mì, bún thịt nướng (rice vermicelli noodles with grilled pork and herbs) and cơm tấm (broken rice plates) but all done well. You may have heard of the craze behind Korean fried chicken, but Vietnamese fish sauce fried chicken wings (cánh gà chiên nước mắm) or tamarind chicken wings(cánh gà rang me) deserve the hype as well.
Restaurant, online order with curbside pickup, walk-in
830 W. 7th Ave.
Every day, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
$$
An oldie, but a goodie for a reason. Most times people think getting restaurant food means going to a conventional food establishment, but some of the best seafood is found right where it gets shipped to: the fisherman’s market! Although part of the experience is sitting around in the fishy and bustling environment of the simultaneous restaurant and market, you can order food to-go or pick up plenty of make-at-home alternatives.
Hopefully you’ll be able to continue growing your palate and find your new local favorite in the new year. Whether you try any of these eateries or a different local establishment, these restaurants truly appreciate all the support we can give them. As 2020 took both the lives and livelihoods of many within our communities, eating out might not seem as big a deal to us consumers, but to owners and restaurant workers it does make a difference.