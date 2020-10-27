Omar Apollo doesn't seem to mind boasting about himself on his new album, "Apolonio." The album is filled with moments that exude self-confidence. At the same time, he is also all right with making himself the butt of his own jokes. This mini-album gives us quite a tease for what is to come for the pop R&B singer.
"Apolonio" is one of the most fluid albums out there. It has no set genre, as each song bounces from one spectrum to another. Apollo could sing in an incredibly polished pop song or sound timid and reflective as he sings in Spanish over a guitar. He showcases his many strengths throughout the album, proving to be yet another fantastic Latin singer on the stage.
The album starts incredibly strong on the track, "I'm Amazing." The piano in the introduction gives a somber mood, slowly building tension before Apollo gives a bright, upbeat vocal. Apollo's ability to go from somber to serene flips in an instant as snares accompany his bubbly voice. He is also able to show his range as the singer whispers his course in a flawless falsetto. Apollo also seamlessly transitions into his Spanish lyrics, which encapsulates his ability to point out his flaws. "Aqui me quedo, me voy temprano / Y que voy a estar tarde, soy Mexicano." Within a single track, Apollo can mesmerize with his quick transitions.
Apollo is not only capable of creating a dance-worthy song, he is also quite able to create a sultry moment filled with heartbreak. On the track, "Want U Around (feat. Ruel)," Apollo bares his all, trying to do anything to get a loved one back. Apollo demonstrates that he doesn't need to rely on a falsetto to reach high notes. He has the full vocal range to reach those notes. The song also shows his passion for this lost love. The accompanying instruments give a feel that Apollo is slowing down his thoughts, only able to get a few words out at a time. He is attempting to let go but having difficulties accepting that it’s time to move on.
Apollo also creates vivid scenes with his vocals. With the help of Kali Uchis, the Colombian-born singer-songwriter, he easily creates the awkward feelings that can come with meeting someone for the first time on their track "Hey Boy." While Uchis sings the part of a love-struck individual attempting to get into the mind of this guy, Apollo is thinking about another person entirely, as we hear him repeatedly sing, "Hey Boy." This scene is an awkward fantasy — one where Uchis finds herself in an obsessive position while Apollo's mind is wandering.
Apollo’s variation on this album appears instantly on the next track. A fast-paced enthralling guitar-plucking serenade begins "Dos Uno Nueve (219)." These numbers hold resonance with Apollo as it is the area code for his home state of Indiana. The song is a Spanish ballad in which he sings about the former life he had in the Midwest compared to how he lives nowadays with his new music career.
Apollo seems to be in a place of reminiscence throughout "Apolonio." As he recorded it during quarantine, there is a feeling of nostalgia that fills the album. Yet, Apollo does not want to hold on to the past. He is willing to accept it for what it is and move forward. His ability to transcend emotions and genres is astounding for a 23-year-old. This album only bodes well for his future.