Many fashion labels today recognize it takes a lot more effort to grab the attention of this generation that is accustomed to mindlessly scrolling through a fast-paced stream of new trends, thanks to social media. This has caused countless brands to produce ironic and even humorous designs, as the speed in which trends come and go causes people to value originality over taste.
Sometimes, this phenomenon has come in the form of something once seen as uncool becoming one of the most popular trends of today. No brand has experienced this abrupt change of heart as much as the iconic foam clog company: Crocs.
A shoe that used to be the laughing stock of the fashion world, Crocs has suddenly seen an enormous surge in sales and more public sightings in the past year. A report by International Business Times stated in 2021, Crocs experienced a profit increase of a whopping 166%, with U.S. sales alone boosted up 135.8%.
Since then, Crocs’ comfortable, utilitarian use has been rediscovered by countless people, and the brand has since collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Vera Bradley, Post Malone, Balenciaga and even KFC. Back in 2016, The Cut noted Crocs were “100 percent effective birth control,” but just a few years later, the classic porous clog — at first seen to be worn humorously — has seen a dramatic change of fate.
The uprising of strange and ironic styles has also been the result of more companies creating bizarre designs for shock value. One small label that has taken this to heart is Wet Pants Denim, a denim brand that specializes in customizing jeans that, believe it or not, appear as if you just peed your pants. You read that right.
With their humorous motto, “Wet Look, Dry Feel,” the creator of the brand, who chooses to keep his name undisclosed, said in an interview from CNET that he "aims to bridge a gap in the market for individuals who urinate their pants in search of a specific aesthetic."
Ironic and controversial denim designs have also been done in this manner by New York-based luxury denim brand PRPS, known for their mud-coated and dirt stained look, appearing as though you just came back inside from a day spent in your muddy backyard garden.
Most people would look at ripped, holey clothing and be quick to throw it away, but many designer brands have taken this so-called “trash” and transformed it into their own fashionable treasure. A trend that was widely debated after the 2015 release of Yeezy’s “destroyed sweater” piece, a part of the “Yeezy Season 1” apparel collection by Ye, this piece marked the increased popularity of intentionally thrashed and damaged pieces, an eccentric style picked up and reproduced by many designer brands including Balenciaga. Yeezy and Balenciaga alike have incorporated holes and noticeable tears in many sweater designs, proving that throwing your favorite sweater under a running lawn mower can still hold value to many progressive designers.
The rise of unusual and ironic clothing trends and designs is truly what has made today's fashion more progressive and controversial than ever before. And who knows — the looks you flinch at today could become the hot new trend of tomorrow.