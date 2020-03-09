Each painting is unique, which is something artist David CP Placencia takes pride in.
Currently on display at the Erb Memorial Union on the University of Oregon Campus, Placencia’s exhibit, titled The Northwest Visages, is both a trip through local northwestern locations and a look into the artist’s personal memories created in the area.
Some of the paintings are clear and familiar images of nature, while others are rather abstract without an easy interpretation of what's there. Each painting is intricately crafted. Beyond the beauty present in each piece is a personal story from Placencia’s life that comes to life on the canvas.
“Quite a few students that have walked through have stopped and said, ‘Wow, he really gets it. He has really captured Oregon’ in this exhibit,” said Suzanne Hanlon, advisor of the UO Visual Arts Committee.
A Southern California native turned Northwesterner, Placencia is a 2013 UO alumni that has lived in Oregon since 2007. After falling in love with his Oregon surroundings and seeing the beauty in all of the elements, the Northwest became a focal point in his artwork.
“I am always trying to push my paintings into being 20 paintings in one,” said Placencia. “I want each painting to feel different on different days just like people. On a sunny day, it is bright and happy, but on another day it feels forlorn.”
Of the pieces currently on display, two are an artistic view of the famous Multnomah Falls, a 30-minute drive from Portland. There is also a painting depicting a large bright orange leaf resting daintily upon rippling amber water. Another displays a large orange fish swimming above brightly colored cobblestone rocks beneath shimmering, swirling water.
“I love how he captures water; it is sort of untamed and to just have it flow in the way that it would in real life is unique,” said Grace Horner, social media and promotions coordinator for the UO Visual Arts Committee.
The Northwest Visages will be on view until March 21 and there will be a reception for the exhibit on March 12 from 6 to 7 p.m., where anyone is welcome to meet the artist, enjoy some light refreshments and view the exhibit.
“I hope viewers enjoy all of the mysterious qualities that the Northwest presents of its hidden beauties. I would like for people to experience all the magic that perhaps when you see it everyday, you just forget that it's there and that there is beauty in the gloomy,” said Placencia.