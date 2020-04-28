A popular guy and an unpopular girl like each other and date in secret — a conventional premise that dates back to the beginning of the school romance story itself. Fortunately “Normal People'' establishes a story rooted in something quite unremarkable and reveals itself as a series that challenges the traditional mold of a romantic drama by doing something exceptional, telling a realistic love story.
The series, which is adapted from a book of the same name by Sally Rooney, follows the lives of Marianne and Connell, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal respectively, through their years in high school and college. Connell is the popular jock that consistently represses his thoughts and feelings and Marianne is the smart girl with a cold facade in place to protect herself from the cruelty of others. The show wastes no time in teasing out the two developing a connection. They are together and suffer the troubles of hiding their relationship very early on.
One of the most refreshing aspects of “Normal People” is how it depicts sex and intimacy. There is no effort to hide nudity with camera tricks, and equally, no push to be explicit for the sake of sexing up the show. The first time for the two has its awkward moments as they slowly undress each other and take in the image, but more importantly their communication of making sure one another is okay is at the forefront of the scene. The series does not shy away from sex and the conversations surrounding it. Marianne and Connell have other partners throughout, but their scenes are the most erotic and sensual, making it clear that their love is what makes their experience so powerful.
Both Edgar-Jones and Mescal are both relative newcomers and share an undeniably electric chemistry. Sexually and emotionally, these two have an incredible on-screen connection. Edgar-Jones explores abuse and self-worth in the role of Marianne, who is consistently made to feel worthless, and gives a performance with a reserved quality that highlights Marianne’s socially encouraged tendency to keep to herself. Mescal, in his first major role, presents a psychologically complex character in Connell who has coasted through life without a voice or identity that differs from what friends and society placed him in. Connell suffers from anxiety, depression and a severe lack of confidence. It is a performance from Mescal that is quiet and emotionally wrought.
The love that “Normal People” presents is messy and almost always out of reach. The two, even when they are together, at times struggle to open up to one another and expose their vulnerability, creating distance between two people who feel intrinsically drawn to one another. What makes “Normal People” so beautiful is that no one is a savior of the other in this story — they save themselves. Connell and Marianne learn from each other and become capable of security and peace on their own, something that they originally could only ever find with each other.
“Normal People” approaches difficult subjects and Hollywood convention, takes it all in stride and offers a beautiful commentary on love and identity. It is exceptionally well written, provoking thought and discussion on relationships, abuse and mental illness, all while being unpretentious in its depiction. It can be hard to watch at times due to the tragic and violent subject matter, but it is just as hard to look away. Edgar-Jones and Mescal turn in star-making performances as Marianne and Connell. The two have such incredible chemistry together, and even when they are apart, their performances are fantastic. “Normal People” is a universal and timeless story that will be one of the best things gracing your television screens for the near future.