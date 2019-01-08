“New year, new me” is the anthem every Jan. 1. With the beginning of a new year comes the desire to set new goals and resolutions and crank up the motivation. Though most people share their new goals with close friends and family, celebrities also take the time to share their new year’s resolutions and motivation, but with the whole world (usually via social media) — often they share in hopes to inspire their followers. Here are celebrity goals, resolutions and words of encouragement to give you some inspiration:
Kevin Hart
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart posted some light-hearted motivation to his Instagram story while in the gym, telling his followers that another trip around the sun means it is time for a “new attitude, new goals, new blessings, new beginnings and new starts.” He followed up his words of encouragement by playfully yelling to all of his story-watchers that his energy for the year is on cloud nine — perhaps due to an espresso he had earlier in the day.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande had a tough year when it came to relationships. She endured the breakup and death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and broke-off her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson. The singer and actress took to twitter to announce that in the new year, her resolution was to remain single for all of 2019 and possibly all of her life so that she can focus on herself.
Shay Mitchell
With over 21 million followers on Instagram, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell has a huge audience to inspire. The actress took to her Instagram story with a black background and white text to tell her followers that in the new year, she wants them to remember that everyone is in the journey of life together. She continued on by encouraging all of her followers to be more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful in 2019.
Amy Schumer
Comedian, actress and soon-to-be mom Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share a hilarious photo of her sister helping her tie her shoe that she can no longer reach because of her pregnant belly. In the caption, Schumer encouraged her followers to cherish one another — she specifically asked for women to link arms with one another and continue to move forward in 2019.
Jessica Simpson
Singer and actress Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share her goals for 2019. They were simple; she wants to have a waistline again and not waddle anymore. Her goals pertain to the fact that she is entering the new year pregnant with her third child. It is clear that once the baby is born, her goal is to slim back down to her previous size and recover from pregnancy.
Katie Couric
Former “Today Show” host Katie Couric posted her simple new year’s resolution to Instagram. Ironically, in the new year, she wants to spend less time on the photo sharing app she posted on. Couric jokingly captioned the photo saying her resolution only lasted seven hours — something that is all too relatable to many users.