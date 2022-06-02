Growing up I always managed to hide my feet from the world. I never wore sandals, and when I walked barefoot, I usually did it with socks on. Even going to the beach, I would wear shoes and have the consequential result of bringing back some sand. It’s always been half insecurity on my part and half culture shock, but we’ll get back to that. It really just bothered me to have my feet out in the open and have everyone looking at them: something I couldn’t get past on my part, but was willing and open to the idea of trying something new. The other day, I finally found some solace to this situation; I went to get a pedicure. I went to a place called Nails Uncorked, where they offer a wide variety of services. I never thought I’d be in a place like this, having people cater to my feet. In fact, I even thought men didn’t really get pedicures — how wrong I was.

Nails Uncorked is divided into different sections, one side accommodating people getting manicures and the other side for pedicures. You pick a package from a variety of options like classic manicures/pedicures, signature packages, organic packages that use natural products, waxing services and more. Nails Uncorked also has a list of different drinks you can have while you get your treatments — they have a variety of beers and wines to choose from, as well as soft drinks. In my case, I went with the classic pedicure with a glass of champagne.

“I think it’s important for people to take care of themselves every once in a while,” Kristy Nguyen, one of the manicurists at Nails Uncorked, said. Nguyen has been working at the nail salon for almost five years now, providing both manicures and pedicures. She was able to introduce me to my first pedicure and work on my feet.

As the experience unfolded, I went through my usual panicking thoughts as I was getting ready to take my shoes off and put my feet in a tub of hot water. You know thoughts like: “How nasty are they?” “How bad is the smell?” “Should I have washed them before coming here?” It was an unusual introduction that kept me wondering what was going to happen, but to my surprise, Nguyen went straight to work. She even turned on the chair to massage my back as she began to work on my feet. She started with this oily orange substance that she said would help the skin, massaging my feet as she went along. She then proceeded with trimming my nails and adding various oils. All the while conversing as if my feet weren’t there. It was something cathartic but subconsciously attuned.

The atmosphere was relaxing as I sipped on my champagne and looked around at everyone enjoying their treatments. The whole process was more enjoyable than awkward and lasted about 30-40 minutes. By the time I finished my drink, Nguyen was done with the whole process. I had done it! I had brought my feet out in a public place and everything was OK. Truth be told, the whole experience was enjoyable, and I would recommend it to anyone who hasn’t gotten a pedicure. I’m even thinking of buying a pair of sandals, but one step at a time.

The damage came out to $41, which can seem a little steep but well worth it. The package I got also comes with coloring your toenails, but on my end, I kept it simple and without color. There are a few locations in Eugene and Springfield that are open seven days a week: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have the time and money to spare, kick back and treat yourself to something good at Nails Uncorked.