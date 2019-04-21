2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-4.jpg

Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin takes a moment to look at the crowd. Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-8.jpg

Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-7.jpg

Felix Flexin encourages fans to raise their middle fingers to the sky with him. Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-5.jpg

Ohjeesy sprays the crowd with water from a water bottle. Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-1.jpg

Ohjeesy pours water into his mouth in front of the crowd after his verse of a song. Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-10.jpg

Water bottles are thrown into the crowd throughout the show. Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-6.jpg

Crown member sits on a friend's shoulders to get a better view. Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-2.jpg

Ohjeesy walks across the stage during his musical group's performance. Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-9.jpg

Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.18.emg.mfk.Shoreline Mafia-3.jpg

Fenix Flexin holds his hand out to the crowd as he performs. Los Angeles-based musical group Shoreline Mafia performs at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
