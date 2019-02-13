2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-1.jpg

Whitney Woerz opens for Jesse McCartney. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-4.jpg

Pop singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney opens his show playing the piano. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-5.jpg

Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-2.jpg

Whitney Woerz expresses herself with her hands while she sings. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-7.jpg

Jesse McCartney points the microphone at the audience. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-6.jpg

Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-9.jpg

Pop singer Jesse McCartney leans over the microphone stand as he sings the last note of a song. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-12.jpg

Pop artist Jesse McCartney dances at the edge of the stage to engage his fans. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-10.jpg

Jesse McCartney passionately vocalizes to the crowd. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-14.jpg

Jesse McCartney leans over the crowd and points to the sky during his performance. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-17.jpg

Pop singer Jesse McCartney performs at the edge of the stage to engage his fans. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-16.jpg

Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-15.jpg

Jesse McCartney reacts to a fan scream-singing all the lyrics to his song. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-18.jpg

Jesse McCartney leans over the edge of the stage. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-11.jpg

Neon light beams shine down on the stage. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-8.jpg

Jesse McCartney points the microphone at the audience. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-19.jpg

Jesse McCartney dances across the stage. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.11.emg.mfk.Jesse McCartney-13.jpg

Jesse McCartney aims the microphone at the audience, encouraging them to sing along. Jesse McCartney performs at the Roseland Theater in Portland on Feb. 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Follow Maddie Knight on Instagram: @maddieknightphotography

Photographer

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate