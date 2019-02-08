+13 
Opener Sebastian Paul performs songs from his 'Trojan Horse' album before Hippie Sabotage's set. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Hippie Sabotage fans wait for the band's performance to begin. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Kevin Saurer (Hippie Sabotage) sticks his tongue out over the crowd. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Kevin Saurer (Hippie Sabotage) sprays the crowd with water from his water bottle. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Kevin Saurer (Hippie Sabotage) leaps onto the crowd. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Fan uses his colorful finger-lit gloves in the crowd during the show. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Jeff Saurer (Hippie Sabotage) plays guitar towards the beginning of the concert. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
An audience member uses their phone to record the concert. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Hippie Sabotage's Kevin Saurer watches his fans sing the words to the band's songs. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Fans pull on Kevin Saurer's beard as he leans over the crowd. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Kevin Saurer (Hippie Sabotage) dances to the beat of the band's music. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Fan holds their phone above the crowd to record the finale of the show. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
An overjoyed fan sits on her friend's shoulders, raising her hands with excitement. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Audience members sit on their friends' shoulders to get a better view of the final performance of the show. Hippie Sabotage fills the sold-out McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

