Half the Animal's front man Chase Johnson reaches for the sky as he performs. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Half the Animal plays their most popular song "Magic." FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Half the Animal's front man Chase Johnson encourages the crowd to sing along. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Half the Animal's front man Chase Johnson performs under a spotlight. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Blackbear performs as neon lights shine on him. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Blackbear sports an Oregon Ducks jersey during his performance. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Blackbear's spotlight turns off as he holds out the last note of his song. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Blackbear performs as colored lights shine on him. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lil Yachty jumps around stage with his hood up. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Rapper Lil Yachty waves his hand up and down along with the crowd. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Rapper Lil Yachty walks through the fog on stage. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lil Yachty is the last performance of the night. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lil Yachty walks across the stage as he raps. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lil Yachty jumps to the beat of his song as he raps. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lil Yachty makes the crowd laugh in between songs. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Rapper Lil Yachty looks far into the crowd as he performs. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lil Yachty is the last artist to perform at the festival. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
After handing out water bottles to the crowd, Lil Yachty encourages fans to have a water fight on the count of three. FYGU Fest holds live performances for all college students at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on May 11, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

