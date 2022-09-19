Through grade school, we often hear about how different the college experience is, but it also rings true in ways outside of the classroom. College is all about trying new things that, hopefully, let us grow into who we want to be.

As an upcoming junior at the UO, I’ve had my fair share of new and wild experiences — but my favorite so far has been living in an apartment with three other girls. However, as great as living with your buddies can be, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. So, here I will be sharing some of the obstacles I’ve encountered over the past year and how my roommates and I got through them.

FINDING ROOMMATES

Honestly, the people you live with dictate your experience. Even though it seems like a lot of pressure to find the perfect roommate, accepting that no such thing exists definitely makes the whole process a lot easier. The real goal is finding people you are compatible with and the rest falls into place.

In my experience, social media has been my best friend when it comes to meeting potential roommates. Apps like Instagram and Facebook are active spaces for college communities. Tons of social media outlets have pages for specific graduating classes, which helps you build connections with people in your grade.

I thank the universe every day for the goofy DM one of my peers sent one random night last year. Back then, I had no idea it would lead me to living in an apartment with some of the raddest people in my life. Don’t be afraid to let people know you are on a roommate hunt through a Facebook post or even through a message. The worst thing that can happen is a dry conversation, but the best thing that can happen is finding the people you admire most in this world.

TIDYING UP

With busy schedules, relationships sprouting and party nights awaiting, keeping a tidy home can get difficult. Something that worked out for my girls and me is hanging up a whiteboard on the fridge.

This acts as a canvas for our weekly tasks and chores list. Each week, the chores alternate so that one person isn’t stuck mopping the floors every week. A chores list is an overall guide to a clean common space, but cleaning up after yourself, makes most of the impact. It’s considerate to wash your own dishes, wipe down counters after handling food and sweep away your crumbs. Cleaning in small steps helps avoid having major clean days multiple times a week.

However, my roommates and I made it a habit to deep clean the apartment once a month, which looks like dusting, organizing closets and mopping the floors. Cleaning is a drag, but you’d be surprised at how fun it can be with others. I’m used to the three of us blasting Bad Bunny and sipping Red Bulls while scrubbing down the counters, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

FURNITURE

Although many college apartments come furnished such as Arena District and The 515, some don’t. You may have to consider how long your roommates and you are okay with eating dinner on the floor together.

Furnishing an apartment can get expensive and with a college student’s budget, you’ll definitely have to get creative. I managed to score a couch, coffee table and rug from family friends. While I've been super lucky, it doesn’t hurt to ask people around you if they have any items stuck in their garage. Moreover, people are constantly moving out, so places like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist are a great way to find free or cheap apartment necessities that people need to get rid of as soon as possible.

One valuable tip I learned is that thrift stores like Goodwill and St.Vincent de Paul are packed with unique kitchenware. I would know since I have a habit of thrifting more mugs than I can fit.

DECORATIONS

Generation Z really knows what’s up when it comes to making their spaces funky. Although you’ll probably end up hanging random manifestos around your apartment that will make you laugh each time you walk by, it’s good to start with some basics.

Posters are a great way to take up some blank space. Websites like Society6 and Redbubble often have deals on their poster designs that are created by small artists. Even though frames don’t look as edgy, I’ve realized they do look really nice in common spaces.

One decor idea is lining up numerous polaroids inside a frame. You can also never go wrong with fairy lights. Try hanging some up in your living room or out on your balcony if you have one. Some of my best wall decor pieces are creative projects my roommates have made. Don’t hesitate to bring home one of your creations or even have a painting night together with your friends.

Also, I am a firm believer in disco balls. Everyone should have a disco ball. No matter what vibe you have going on, a disco ball will make things far more interesting.

ROOMMATE AGREEMENT

When people say “communication is key,” they aren’t lying. Throughout the school year, my roommates and I have had numerous check-ins. We usually meet and go over anything we need to work on. Normalizing these conversations creates a safe environment for all ideas and opinions to be included without any awkwardness.

Something I wish I did at the beginning of my lease is create a roommate agreement right off the bat. In this discussion, everyone would express any boundaries and preferences and figure out how they can mold them into everyday life in the apartment. This would provide a solid foundation and help your roommates navigate living with new people.

It can be scary going from a home you’ve known for years to living on your own with new people. Trust me, I had no idea what to expect, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Anything from having 3 a.m. conversations on the couch to telling my roommate she needs to take out the trash more often is all part of this unique experience. You don’t have to become best friends with your roommates, but communicating consistently and being considerate helps create a place that you enjoy coming home to!