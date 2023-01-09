On Thursday the 17th, a humble student-run organization called Ducks After Dark hosted its final event for the fall term. The movie screening was of “Ratatouille,” a fan favorite and ultimate classic. Ducks After Dark will return in the winter term, with continued energy for the celebration of their 10-year anniversary.

Ducks After Dark is an organization that prides itself on creating a community space for students. The 5-person staff hosts a movie screening every Thursday in the EMU Redwood, a space they book out 4 years in advance. The movies that they screen range from hit classics like “Ratatouille,” to new blockbusters that students might not have the accessibility to see otherwise.

Last term, the group showed a variety of films including critically acclaimed movies such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Nope.” Upcoming for the winter term include titles such as Howl”s Moving Castle”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and even a double feature of “Pearl” and its sequel, “X.”

“We really try to prioritize movies that have come out recently, because they’re less accessible to students, we try to avoid films that are accessible on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+.” Anna Wait, the Outreach and Fundraising Coordinator for Ducks After Dark said.

Being able to offer a unique student perspective is very valuable to the students who run Ducks After Dark. It is one of the few student groups that operate on the Student Activities Board, allowing them to make decisions that will well represent the student population. Being a member allows Ducks After Dark to work closely with other student groups on the Student Activities Board, ensuring that the Ducks After Dark team is able to achieve its goals of collaborating with other students in order to represent a variety of perspectives.

“There’s definitely different opinions in the group but I think all those opinions are valued because we do come from different backgrounds, so it’s really good to get that different perspective from different students,” Wait said, ensuring that there are multiple voices collaborating behind the scenes at Ducks after Dark.

More than just a movie screening, the Ducks After Dark events begin at 7:15 pm with a unique array of activities and events which correlate to the movie that is being screened. At the last event of fall term, students decorated chef hats to fit the theme of “Ratatouille.” Frequently, there are Kahoots and raffles with prizes available, dress-up competitions, coloring or crafting activities and more.

“Creating opportunities for students to get involved rather than just that fun aspect is definitely the core of Ducks After Dark,” Kaya Snyder, the Chair of Ducks After Dark said.

Ducks After Dark wants to make its events accessible for UO students, providing a safe space for students of all backgrounds and identities. Centered around harm reduction, Ducks After Dark provides a variety of calming activities such as crafting and coloring and has open doors to anyone who wishes to attend. Accessibility plays a central role in this manner by not turning anyone away, even regardless of income. “We really take pride in that it’s a free event, there’s no fees whatsoever,” Wait said.

It’s a further goal of Ducks After Dark that they foster a welcoming environment for the UO community and those beyond it. With their IDs, Staff and students are permitted to bring two guests to each weekly gathering, making this event open to more than just the university. The time before the movie begins is spent conducting events and activities which encourage more connections than one would see being created at your average movie theater. It’s the organizers' goal to have people leave the movie feeling like they’ve made a new connection.

“It’s a really fun place for students to come and bring friends that they know, or meet other students,” Wait said. “Having that option available, not just for students but for faculty and staff as well is really important to us.”

Ducks After Dark will be resuming in the winter term with an exciting lineup of movies. They’re excited to bring more to the table in terms of their presentation and activities, so be sure to clear space in your schedule on an upcoming Thursday to catch one of their viewings.

“Everyone should give it a try and check it out,” Snyder said. “There’s definitely a movie for everybody.”