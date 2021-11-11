The beloved cast of Marvel’s galactic heroes have made their way into a new story, this time within video games. In the wake of a galactic war, the universe is still healing. Deciding to take his life off of the wrong path of crime, ex-space pirate Peter Quill decides to form a group of heroes-for-hire called the Guardians of the Galaxy. A motley crew consisting of the assassin Gamora, Drax the war hero, an escaped science experiment who goes by Rocket and a sentient tree named Groot, they are far from perfect. Although in the face of impending galactic decimation at the hands of the Universal Church of Truth, they might just be the only ones who can save everyone.
Players take on the role of Peter, aka Starlord. He is the team leader, and the person that everyone looks to for answers. After a job goes awry, a series of events unfold that shift the balance of power in the universe, leaving it up to the guardians to make things right.
Traversing the galaxy comes with its fair share of danger. Combat starts out fairly simple before any abilities are unlocked. Equipped with two elemental guns, I was able to blast foes at range while flying around with my jet boots, or if I wanted I could get up close for some hand-to-hand combat. However, once I got in the groove and unlocked more skills, fighting enemies became an orchestra of destruction. I could begin a fight by flying into the air, raining down explosives over an area to disorient attackers. Then I would have Rocket cast a gravity bomb to pull all the enemies together, and have Drax dash through them, launching them into the air. Once they fell, Groot would trap them on the floor so that Gamora could slice through each of them one by one, finishing them off. This is just one way I was able to engage enemies, with my options on how to take them out being plentiful. Encounters like this fulfill the hero fantasy of being the leader of the guardians, and the combo opportunities ensure each member of the team is able to shine.
High-octane action is certainly plentiful, but there are also more quiet moments that can be found. Between missions I was able to talk to various crew members to learn more about their past, problems and opinions. These moments allowed for exploration of the larger story behind the mission to save the galaxy, but it also made me closer to my team.
Gamora is more than the deadliest woman in the galaxy; she is someone who loves her sister, and has a soft spot for children. She wants to find a way to make the galaxy a better place for the people who have experienced the same pain as her, and wants to be more than a weapon. Every member of my team had a deeper story to tell, and the game gave them a chance to be uncovered. At the start of the game everyone could barely stand each other enough to get anything done, but by the time the credits rolled we were a family.
Fans of the comics and movies may recognize some of the settings and locales visited, though with their own twist. The developers at Eidos Montreal, a studio within Square Enix, have crafted a unique vision of the Marvel universe, and I found it to be an excellent rendition. Exploring the galaxy was a visual treat, with each destination having its own personality and beautiful graphics. Locales such as Knowhere have sprawling neon market districts inside the severed head of an ancient Celestial, and Lamentis has dusty plateaus, standing tall over cavernous crystal caves. Even just flying through space managed to create a sense of wonder and adventure, and I always looked forward to what was coming next.
Everyone has a stylish new look, and voice actors that establish themselves as excellent fits for their roles. All of the guardians also have cosmetic costume options that can be unlocked that take inspiration from the comics and films, on top of newly crafted sets made specifically for this game. Maybe you prefer the look from the 2014 movie, or you really like the way they looked in the Age of Apocalypse comics, these options and more are there.
There is a lot on offer here for both fans of the franchise, as well as those looking to get interested in the Guardians of The Galaxy for the first time. Since this is a reimagining, previous knowledge is not required and allows for both Marvel veterans and new fans to enjoy the game. Beautiful settings, explosive combat and multilayered characters make for an amazing narrative driven experience that is perfect for anyone who enjoys the action adventure genre.