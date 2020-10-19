A series of sculptures includes this piece, Eloisa y Pedro, from “Let us hear the voices of the immigrants.” Marina Hajek 1989-2020: A Retrospective Sample. Hajek’s sculptures focus on her experiences in Guatemala and the United States, as well as the experiences of women and immigrants. The exhibit will be on display from late September to early November in the EMU Adell McMillan Gallery in Eugene, Ore.. Oct. 15, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)