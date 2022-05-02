Most of our favorite dishes have a story to tell us — a background that blends culture and tradition. It can take dedication and hard work to keep these recipes going, but with time, these foods can become staples anywhere you take them. Here in Eugene, a restaurant called Mama Mayra’s Kitchen serves authentic Mexican food that is about much more than what you eat.

“El propósito que yo tenía en mi corazón, era de que cuando la gente probaran mi comida dijeran, 'mmm, eso me recuerda a mi abuelita y mi mama cuando cocinaban [translation: The purpose that I had in my heart was that when people tasted my food, they would say, 'mmm, that reminds me of my grandmother and my mother’s cooking’],’” Mayra Medina, the owner and head cook at the restaurant said. Ever since Medina was a child she wanted to open a restaurant, hoping to bring her family's ingredients to people who really enjoy food and cooking.

Mama Mayra’s has been operating since 2015, starting as a food truck. They had a small menu with basic ingredients and dishes, serving tacos, burritos and enchiladas. Medina said she would buy her produce in small portions, according to what she thought she would sell that day. She would get most of her ingredients from El Torito market, which specializes in Latin products.

Medina and her husband Carlos Garcia moved to Eugene in 2005, looking for work and an opportunity to start a new life in the U.S., she said. Medina would work in various food trucks and restaurants, never drifting too far from the kitchen. Garcia would work various jobs providing for his wife’s business. He believed in Medina and her passion for cooking, helping her any way he could with opening the restaurant.

“Trabajaba para una señorita en ese tiempo y me encantaba porque me decía, ‘haz lo que quieras en la cocina’ [translation: I worked for an older lady during that time, and she would tell me, ‘do what you want in the kitchen,’]’” Medina said. This gave her the freedom to explore her craft in the kitchen.

She used this experience to expand Mama Mayra’s menu into various items, including Menudo, a soup made from beef tripe and vegetables; sopes, a fried maize dough with an assorted mix like refried beans, avocado, lettuce, queso fresco and meats; and empanadas, which is a fried pastry made with maize and stuffed with meat, cheeses and sauces. The restaurant also offers an extensive breakfast menu with fresh ingredients at a reasonable price.

“Es comida de casa y yo creo que nos ha mantenido todos estos años [translation: It 's homemade food, and I think it 's maintained us all these years],” Garcia said.

Mama Mayra’s is located in the Jefferson Westside area of Eugene on Blair Boulevard and West 7th Avenue. The place has a friendly atmosphere, welcoming everyone from Eugene to eat something unique, and brings years of culture into their delectable dishes.

“I like the environment; it’s a lot of the food that I grew up eating,” Yesenia Pimentel said. Pimentel has been working with Mayra’s kitchen for a year and is happy to contribute something that’s a part of her culture. She said she does a little bit of everything in the restaurant including waiting, prepping and cooking. She brings her kitchen skills back home to cook for her family.

Although Mama Mayra’s gone through the weeds, it continues to serve food to the community with compassion and devotion for those looking to try something authentic; putting in the hours and faceing whatever challenges come its way. If you’re looking for something good to eat, come check out Mayra’s Kitchen and see what traditional dishes you’ll find.