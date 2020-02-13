There are endless ways to express love, and whether your preference is music, dance, comedy or theater, there is an event out there to match. From the Anti-Valentines Comedy Show to jazz concerts and dance lessons, Eugene’s performing arts scene will come alive for February 14th.
Beatles Unplugged Valentines Day Special
Feb. 13, 5pm - 7pm
Robert Meade, a singer/songwriter who performs throughout the Northwest, will cover love songs by the Beatles at the Viking Braggot Company Southtowne. Singing along is encouraged! Meade is known for indie and rock music that Eugene Weekly called “A completely danceable fusion of guitar-led rock, pop, and blue-eyed soul.” The Viking Braggot Company, a pub, restaurant and bar, serves Scandinavian comfort food.
Valentines Day at the Jazz Station
Feb. 14, performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Located in the heart of downtown Eugene, the Jazz Station is a primarily volunteer-run space for jazz projects and performances. For the third year in a row, Halie Loren, a singer-songwriter who’s based in Oregon but performs around the world, will take the stage for Valentines Day. This year’s theme is “Love You to the Moon and Back,” featuring songs that speak to the inspiration songwriters and lovers might find in the sky. Chocolate will also be available for attendees.
Love Letters Reading
Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Eugene’s Very Little Theatre will hold a reading of “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney. The drama’s two characters, Lenissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd II, sit side by side as they read a collection of notes, letters and cards that span nearly fifty years, revealing the story of their hopes, dreams, successes, and disappointments. Three pairs of actors will represent the couple at different stages of life. VLT suggests a $10 donation and will offer complimentary wine, chocolate and roses in the Stage Left room.
Anti-Valentines Comedy Show
Feb. 14, 9:30 p.m.
Following a 7 p.m. poetry slam, regional comedians will take the stage at Spectrum. An LGBTQIA+ bar and restaurant, Spectrum also regularly hosts events like bingo nights and Queeroake. Their comedy night is advertised with the phrase, “Love sucks, come laugh.” Tickets are $5 or $3 if you also attend the poetry slam.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Feb. 14 and 15, 11 p.m.
Rocky Horror, one of the first films to feature an overtly gender non-conforming main character, has continued through the decades as a cult classic. Today, it’s often performed with a live shadow cast — performers who act out scenes in front of the screen as the movie plays. Forbidden Fruit, the only group in Eugene upholding this tradition, will hold these late night Rocky showings at Bijou Art Cinemas. Audience members are invited to watch the misadventures of Brad and Janet and take part in the action by standing up, shouting callbacks and participating in games on stage. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Valentines Salsa Social
Feb. 15, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Following a beginning Bachata lesson at 6 p.m. at the Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room,
the dance floor will open to all. DJ Vito will be playing salsa, bachata and cumbia music throughout the night and Noble Estate Urban will be pouring their wines, local beer and cider. Pillage Pizza will be available for purchase on-site. Tickets are $7 or $5 for members and the event is 21+.
HOT Holiday Heels: Valentine’s Edition
Feb. 12, 8 p.m - 9:15 p.m.
This Valentines-themed hip hop/jazz funk dance class is open to ages 16+. Taught by Vanessa Fuller at Xcape Dance Academy, the class emphasizes sexuality and participants are encouraged to wear heels. There is a $12 fee for drop-in students.
If a classic date night isn’t for you, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate February 14th. Heart-shaped decorations and romantic music will be abounding in Eugene’s performing arts scenes as numerous Valentines-themed events take place across the city.