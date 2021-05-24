Clink your cups and throw your caps — cheers, you’ve made it! You’ve found yourself here at the finish, but you’re headed for the start of something you’ve been waiting on — the so-called “real life” that looms after college graduation. Take these tracks with you as you take one final look at the place that set you up for where you’re headed. Here’s to new beginnings.
‘On The Road To Find Out’ - Cat Stevens (1970)
“So much left to know, and I'm on the road to find out”
More than half a century since its release, “On The Road To Find Out” still symbolizes not a physical journey, but the road to finding yourself in the midst of a changing map. The song reminds us that the trek was never promised to be easy, but growing is better than sitting complacent. Stevens' voice lowers as he utters lines of finding himself lonely with no one missing him, reminiscent of a love he left behind. But it doesn’t take long for him to pick it back up and tell us: “Well sometimes you have to moan / When nothing seems to suit you / But nevertheless you know / You're locked towards the future.” A realistic and optimistic song for leaving your nest.
‘I’m Set Free’ - The Velvet Underground (1969)
“I've been set free and I've been bound/ And now I'm set free”
The Velvets really have a way of saying a lot without using many words. Especially on this third album with the departure of original VU bassist John Cale, we get a ballad-heavy masterpiece of emotion and simplicity. The lyrics tell you “I’m set free,” but the music behind them and the longing in Lou Reed’s vocals make you understand the weight of the world being lifted off a tired set of shoulders. This track is larger than anything else VU ever gave us; it has this unspoken vastness to it that can only be felt as the outro carries the listener away.
‘I’ll Try Anything Once’ - The Strokes (2006)
“Why not try it all / If you only remember it once”
This bittersweet demo of “You Only Live Once” from The Strokes’ 2006 album “First Impressions of Earth” captures a tender side of Julian Casablancas that was overshadowed by heavy instrumentation in the album. The opening line is so all-knowing and powerful: “Ten decisions shape your life / You'll be aware of five about / seven ways to go through school / Either you're noticed or left out.” The lyrics prove the point that we really leave much of life up to fate. Fate is a big theme with The Strokes, which is why this track feels like the perfect ode to trying anything and everything one time. You never know which decision will make the difference.
‘Walk On’ - Neil Young (1974)
“I remember the good old days / Stayed up all night gettin' crazed / Then the money was not so good / But we still did the best we could”
This track off “On The Beach” is a peek at a rare smile from the brooding Neil Young. The album opener tells of moving forward in a metaphorical sense when you can’t change the outlooks of others around you. Young’s discography is chock-full of heavy hitters, but “Walk On” has always felt like a lengthy exhale in the midst of them all. A good reminder to keep moving and a steady listen for packing up and heading out.
‘Eugene, OR’ - Dolly Parton (1972)
“The love you gave was genuine Eugene, Oregon / I'll remember you for the rest of my life”
The story goes, Nashville native Dolly Parton was terribly sick while on tour with Porter Wagoner back in 1972. Too weak to make it onstage at other stops along the way, she mustered up the strength to get on stage here in Eugene, Oregon, and apologized to the crowd in advance. The crowd gave her not one but two standing ovations that night and brought her to tears after she performed “A Coat Of Many Colors.” Dolly returned to the tour bus as she was leaving Eugene and wrote this song about how she’d remember this town and its people forever.
Whether you are leaving Eugene or sticking around after you turn your tassel, the city you stayed in was special. May you remember the love and warmth you felt here and carry it with you wherever you’re headed.