Throughout the University of Oregon community, both on and off campus, there are different kinds of support for anyone who has been impacted by sexual assault, domestic violence or sexual violence. There are various support groups, crisis and safety lines, counseling, legal assistance and much more available. Most of these services’ websites have emergency exit buttons that navigate away from the site and onto a general page such as YouTube or Google immediately if needed.
Womenspace
Based in Eugene, Womenspace is a center that offers “Safety, hope and healing for survivors of domestic violence,” according to their website. They offer a 24-hour crisis hotline and support in English and Spanish over the phone and in an online chat for accessing support and connections with other community assistance. Along with crisis support they also have several support groups for Spanish speakers, men, parents and for intimate partner violence education. Their services also extend to help with restraining orders and emergency housing assistance, rural outreach, youth services, training and education.
Sexual Assault Support Services in Lane County
SASS is a Eugene-based service that serves all of Lane County with a myriad of services including support for survivors of sexual assault and their families. Along with a crisis hotline they also offer legal and medical advocacy, support groups, workshops and counseling. Their support groups include a LGBTQIA+ drop-in group twice a month, a women’s drop-in group twice a month and a general group for support and skill building. Their workshops specialize in helping survivors and their families, spouses, caregivers and partners. Due to the pandemic, their counseling services can be accessed via their emergency hotline. Access to their services can be found on their website and social media.
UO Counseling Center
In the heart of the UO campus is the counseling center, accessible to all students regardless of where they are located. Counseling services can be accessed via telemedicine and a crisis line in all 50 states and internationally. In addition to traditional counseling, the center also offers self-help resources online with coping and wellness strategies as well as access to an online college-based support system called Collegiate Recovery Center. They also hold the #MeToo Support Group, a group geared toward students of all genders and identities that have experienced unwanted sexual experience at any point in their lives.
UO’s Help for Victims and Survivors
UO developed a website filled with resources for survivors and their friends and family as well as UO faculty and staff. Their resources cover everything that is available on campus along with many off-campus resources all on one website. They have a confidential 24-hour hotline for counseling, to offer support and to assist in mapping out further options. Their webpage has a quick guide for all available services that includes contact information and addresses sorted out by the different avenues of information including legal, medical, forensic evidence, criminal processes, crisis as well as on- and off-campus guides. They also have a weekly campus-based student group for empowering survivors that is meant for survivors of sexual assault and allies called Empower UO. The site is geared toward helping inform survivors of their options for support and guidance within the community and beyond.
These services support both students and nonstudents of all genders and identities throughout the UO campus and Eugene community. If they do not fulfill someone’s specific needs, they offer advice to help find alternate resources to cater to most issues and types of support.