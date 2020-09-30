Editor’s note: this photo caption was updated on September 30 to reflect that Elhaam Yadzi is the owner of Capsian Mediterranean Café, not a manager.
A little over six months have passed since Gov. Kate Brown mandated restaurants close their dining rooms to customers due to COVID-19. September wildfires shrouded the state in smoke, and hazardous air quality also forced many restaurants to close once again.
The Daily Emerald decided to check in with some eateries closest to campus to see how they’ve fared in the last few tumultuous months, and ask about their predictions of what fall will look like with the return of students. The one point of consensus that these restaurants’ staff agree on is that, although they are glad for the return of students, fall will be absolutely unpredictable.
“There’s been an uptick in business as [new students and their] families are coming in, which is something we’re used to every year, but it also comes with it a whole new territory, I think,” Lauren Deegan, Agate Alley Bistro manager, said. “In a weird way, we’ve been living in our little bubble through the spring and summer so we’re excited to see students back, but it’s also unnerving to see all these new people move in the area again.”
Since these locations are so close to campus, their main customer base is students of UO and Bushnell University, Sandwich League manager Levi Sellars said. Customer turnout has been coming in waves, increasing due to new and returning students coming back for fall term, he added.
Despite fewer students, several of those interviewed said these eateries have still been able to get by with the support of the community.
Bobahead owner Shuang Han recalled customers calling Bobahead to ask when the campus location would reopen, which ultimately contributed to her decision to reopen in May.
Agate Alley Bistro has been dependent on regulars, since the restaurant has “always had a very strong support locally with a lot of regulars,” Deegan said.
For Glenwood, making changes to accommodate for the pandemic meant closing for four and a half months. As the weather gets cooler and outdoor seating becomes less feasible, staff are considering potential interior changes, like putting in booths. Jahsalyn Palmer, Glenwood campus location manager, described how owner Jacqui Lester initially made the decision to close out of fear.
“She closed to see what would happen, but you can’t stay closed forever. So it just got to the point where she had to open to stay open, and all us employees needed a job,” Palmer said.
Not all community interaction has been positive for eateries.
“What I’ve noticed is that the further into COVID we get, people stop tipping and they’re not being nice anymore,” Gabi Utze, Sweet Life Petite shift supervisor, said. “Because right when we reopened people were tipping us a lot and were so nice, it was amazing and super fun, and just slowly people have been getting ruthless, honestly.”
Across campus, Prince Puckler’s also had some difficulties rearranging the parlour to meet the new health mandates. Lance Schendel, Prince Puckler’s manager, said managing this change has been “kind of tough dealing with the people because they wanna just barge right in, so it’s a lot of traffic.”
Many restaurants around Eugene reopened in May, when Lane County was approved for Phase One reopening. Phase One permitted customers to come inside to dine in or at least to order takeout in person.
“We’re still being on the conservative side for the duration of COVID by not opening our cafe to people,” Oolong Tea Bar manager Jeni Tinkle said. “That’s been working out pretty well for us, but we also want to get the word out that we’re here and open in that capacity.”
Sandwich League and Caspian Mediterranean Café were some of the few restaurants that were able to stay open throughout the pandemic, with both restaurants’ staff citing quick adaptation to new health protocols for staying open to continue take out.
“Since we’re so close to campus, we feel a jump [in business] and it’s a jump we need,” Elhaam Yazdi said, the owner of Caspian, said. “We always appreciate the support of faculty, staff and students, and hope to continue trucking along.”