Most college students can agree that winter term has been a drag, with the slew of rainy days that seem as though they’ll never end.

Gray clouds, inside-out umbrellas due to unprompted wind storms and soaked sneakers add to the restlessness that’s building up in Eugene. We are all looking forward to the day we can slide our rain coats to the back of the closet.

Luckily, the days of burrowing into blankets and rewatching “Adventure Time” will soon be over. The sun will be back in full swing shortly, and we can finally craft those Pinterest inspired picnics we’ve been pinning throughout these drearier months.

The masses will soon be spread out in the grass to study, catch up with friends or enjoy the warmth. If you’re looking for a spot other than the EMU lawn, which can get crowded on sunny days, look no further than these local Eugene parks.

Hendricks Park: For the tree huggers

Eugene’s oldest city park is a fan favorite among college students. With its lush forest of Douglas Firs and assorted hiking trails of various skill levels, it’s no surprise that Hendricks is a popular spot, as it truly has something for everyone.

Emma Russell, a sophomore at UO studying product design, explained that part of the appeal of Hendricks is how close it is to campus and to the neighborhoods that college students reside in.

“I love Hendricks park; I've been obsessed with it recently. I've been going on runs up there whenever I have time, and it's super close to my house. You can see all of Eugene from it, and I like how secluded it feels,” Russell said.

Within its 80 acres, Hendricks Park features a rhododendron garden. The colorful, eye-catching rhododendron flowers blossom in spring and summer, which is just around the corner. The park also has a native plant garden, perfect for those curious about nature. Jessie Henderson, a fourth year environmental science major, learned more about the Hendricks forest through a study with the environmental leadership program at the University of Oregon.

“We got to look at the health of the forest by measuring trees and doing forest inventory analysis,” Henderson said.

Henderson expressed that Hendricks is still her go-to park in Eugene for observing a diverse array of plants, even after the study that the team was conducting had closed.

“I've really enjoyed being able to see some of the plants that I've been learning about from my systematic botany class,” Henderson said. “You can find pretty much all that we've learned about in that forest.”

University City Park: Activities for everyone

This 2.81 acre park is about a 20 minute walk from the University of Oregon and is perfect for releasing some of the energy we’ve been holding onto this winter.

The park features a basketball court, a playground and baseball field, making this spot optimal for those who enjoy sports or even a jaunt to the swing set.

University City Park also has picnic tables scattered around the perimeter, giving those who sit there more privacy. Picnic-goers can look out at the grass field which will definitely be filled with activity this spring.

Washburne City Park: Prime picnic spot

Originally private gardens designed in 1925 by a Portland landscape architect, Washburne was purchased by the City of Eugene in 1961.

Only a 10 minute walk from Hayward field, this friendly neighborhood park is well loved for its long stretch of green grass, which is usually filled with picnic blankets during spring and summer. After visiting the beloved Prince Pucklers or Hey Neighbor Pizza House, head to Washburne park, which is only a hop, skip and a jump away.

Junior Julian Stark, who is majoring in product design at UO, expressed how Washburne provides a lovely view of the sun as it sets over Eugene.

“I like Washburne. I like it in the summer. It’s got that nice, really easy hill, and when you sit at one of the benches on the top, you also get a good view of the sunset there,” Stark said.

West University City Park: Unexpected find

Tucked right near the The Dough Co. on East 14th and Hilyard, West University City Park is an unexpected patch of greenery that deserves an honorable mention.

This little park is just a 5 minute walk from campus and is the perfect spot to munch on snacks from the strip of eateries on East 13th Avenue. Though it is on the smaller side, West University is a notable option to escape the hecticness of campus and enjoy some quiet.

Be sure to check out these parks as the sunny days approach. They are close to campus and local eateries, creating an appealing escape after the chaoticness of a busy day. Whether you go check out one of these parks alone or with your friends, any of these locations will be sure to lift your spirits and better your mood.