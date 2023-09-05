Among the ubiquitous corporate grocery chains populating the greater Eugene-Springfield metropolitan area, we’re fortunate to have many smaller, locally owned food stores. Many of these are true gems, including specialty markets and health-food stores such as the Kiva and Sundance. However, we should not ignore the many ethnic stores around, as they offer a variety and diversity often lacking in more conventional markets.
The growing Latinx/Hispanic/Mexican immigrant community has fostered a network of modest, generally family-run stores that deserve the patronage of anyone, regardless of ethnic identity. I recently ventured out to investigate four of them and was richly rewarded by the experience.
First, along Main Street in Springfield is the “tortilleria” El Metate. A metate is the stone traditionally used by Central Americans, going back to pre-Columbian days, on which maize is ground into masa. This flour is then turned into tortillas. Now, El Metate does not use this ancient technology, but rather employs a beast of a machine nicknamed “La Poderosa (Mano de Dios),” translated as “The Powerful One (Hand of God).” Through a large opening in a wall, customers can observe this marvel in operation.
The tortillas cranked out by La Poderosa are the best I’ve ever had. Store-bought corn tortillas tend to be dry and chalky, falling apart when folded. The freshly made ones at El Metate are soft and pliant. They are sold by the kilo, at six dollars per, which usually comes out to about 30 tortillas.
Additionally, patrons can purchase various specialty cheeses, house-made salsas and corn chips. There is also a large selection of Mexican herbs and spices — including such surprises as dried guava leaves — bulk dried beans and dried chiles. Many beverages are also sold, and there is a deli counter where patrons can purchase sandwiches, tortas, salchipulpos (split and fried hot dogs that come out looking like octopus) and other freshly prepared, ready to eat food. On a hot summer day, though, there’s nothing better than one of the several fruit drinks on offer, such as the mango “raspado”, which consists of a large cone of compacted crushed ice with freshly juiced mango poured over the top.
Closer into downtown Springfield, also on Main, is La Tienda Mexicana/Erica’s Butcher Shop. “Tienda” is Spanish for store, and this establishment offers a wider variety of foods and beverages than El Metate. As the name indicates, there’s also a butcher’s counter with a variety of freshly cut meats. As a vegetarian, though, I steered clear and eagerly roamed the aisles of non-meat related goods. Huge cans of hominy, bags of bulk dried beans, packaged imported Mexican candies, cookies, sodas and “cervezas” are for sale. There are also tasty treats this gringo found “exotic,” such as candied sweet potato slices.
Finally, there’s a diversity of piñatas hanging from the ceiling. So, if you’re ever in need of one to bash at a fiesta, this is the place to find it.
Along River Road can be found an easy-to-miss Mexican store/bakery, La Tienda y Panaderia Bendición. The main attraction here is the wide variety of freshly made baked goods/desserts (postres). These range from cookies to small cakes and sweet breads, to pastries containing fruit jam and coconut-covered balls of delicious, sweet red dough. Unfortunately, these aren’t labeled, but all look delicious, whatever they’re called. Pan dulce, of course, is also available in large bags.
There’s also a small selection of standard Mexican store fare such as Fanta, El Jarritos fruit sodas (yum), Takis and packaged candies.
Come for the pastries, though: Select a variety and see if you can resist eating most of them before returning home. (I failed on that score.)
Lastly, further north along River Road is Pasteleria Colin. A “pasteleria” is a cake shop, and cakes this store has, in abundance. The bakers here create custom-made cakes to order, for major life events such as weddings, birthdays, graduations and quinceañeras. If not in need of a cake, it’s still enjoyable just dropping by to see the colorful treats available. They also sell pan, cupcakes, tamales and salsa.
It’s definitely worthwhile visiting these local stores. You’ll find both staples that everyone needs as well as discovering items you had no idea you needed. It’s less expensive than a trip south of the border and doesn’t require a passport. ¡Vamanos!