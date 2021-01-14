Last term, I made a resolution to cook something new every week, whether that meant following a new recipe or using an ingredient I hadn’t used before.
Like most people, once I’ve found something I like and learn how to make it, there’s little motivation to be adventurous and try new dishes. Especially with busy schedules, it’s easy to fall into a routine of alternating between a few classic recipes and the occasional takeout order.
However, trying something new every week was more rewarding and fun than I thought it would be. I originally was nervous that I would fail spectacularly and waste food, but I didn’t. If this idea sounds like something you’d like to do, it’s actually a lot easier than you’d expect — but there’s a few tips that you should keep in mind for the most success in your culinary pursuits.
Everything will take longer than you think it does
One of the new recipes that I wanted to try during fall term (and for as long as I could remember) was lasagna: a humble food that doesn’t seem like too much work, and something few people I know actually make themselves.
Once I read the directions, got all my ingredients compiled and tools ready, I figured it would take about an hour like the recipe time prediction read… but it actually took me three.
We usually work through new recipes with trepidation; we’re a lot more careful, inevitably slowing down the process. Throw in accidentally making mistakes with ingredient measurements, making enough space for your tools and cleaning time, and those three hours flew by for me.
So when looking at a new recipe and deciding when and whether you should make it, consider your schedule and space you’re cooking in. A recipe may seem simple and doable, but make sure you budget for mistakes and potential issues so you don’t upend your schedule (like I did).
“New” doesn’t have to mean advanced
I’m not the best cook in the kitchen, despite all the food writing I do. The most ambitious new technique I tried would probably be simple for most people: cooking red meat.
It wasn’t that I feared cooking red meat, but with my schedule it was a lot easier to prepare vegetables and poultry. So I found some cuts of sirloin steak on sale, looked up common methods of preparing it, then made it. After attempting a few variations, I’m pretty comfortable with cooking red meat.
As simple as it may seem, the purpose of this making new things exercise isn’t about going above and beyond your cooking abilities, but to slowly add to your arsenal of skills. Cooking is something that we’ll most likely be doing our entire lives, and in my opinion should be an activity that we take some fun in. By slowly incorporating new ingredients, prep methods and recipes into your catalog of cooking ability, you’ll feel empowered to try more ambitious and advanced cooking styles in the future.
Enjoy the process
When we think of doing new things, we usually anticipate fear or anxiety, imagining potential failure or dislike of the turnout. But cooking, especially if you’ve chosen something you want to make, is overall very forgiving.
With busy schedules, your cooking might be one day of arduous meal preparation to lay out the rest of your week, or perhaps it’s sporadic since you only cook when you’re hungry and make something half instant. Interrupting your usual routine with intentional time for something new may seem uncomfortable or more troublesome than it’s worth - but I hope you’ll think of it differently.
Whatever your motivation may be to try new things in the kitchen, having a resounding purpose in what you choose to do will help in finding the motivation to start and follow through with it long-term. The pursuit of good cooking is a long, but not necessarily arduous, road, but if you put in the time and effort I promise you’ll reward yourself with improved skills and delicious food you’ve prepared — all by yourself!