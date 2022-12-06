KVAL-TV kicked off its annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger Food Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 29, starting with events in Eugene and Corvallis.

This week’s collections were the first of a three-week initiative, with the Eugene-based news station hitting Bi-Marts in Roseburg and Coos Bay the following Tuesdays.

The drive aims to collect non-perishable foods and monetary donations to support local food banks and fight food insecurity, with FOOD For Lane County being the Eugene beneficiary.

Brandon Kamerman, an anchor for KVAL, talked about how he will be at the food drives and promoting the initiatives over broadcast.

“It’s a chance for us to meet some of the viewers and help them when they bring food and such,” Kamerman said. “It’s incredible to see the generosity.”

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in Eugene, with 13.6% of people in Lane County experiencing difficulties with access to food according to a 2022 report from the Oregon Hunger Task Force. The same report estimates 17.4% of children experience food insecurity in the county.

Considering the difficulties with food access in the community and temperatures cooling down, Kamerman emphasized why now is a critical time to help those in need.

“Now is so crucial to helping people who are needy, especially with it being so cold out,” he said. “With the holidays coming and people getting together, now is such a great time to help people put food on their tables for their families.”

Dawn Marie Woodward, the media relations coordinator for FFLC, addressed why the food drive is such an important initiative to help the food bank feed people.

“When you are helping the food bank, you are helping your own community,” Woodward said. “That’s what makes [the food drive] so cool: As long as people make deposits, we will be there to help people make withdrawals when they need it.”

Although it might not seem like a lot, Woodward said even a dollar has a considerable impact on helping the food bank feed community members. According to Woodward, FFLC is able to provide three meals for every $1 donated.

“A small gift can go a long ways,” Woodward said.

In terms of foods that the drive is looking for, Woodward said high-protein items are sought out, including canned meats and peanut butter. Pasta, beans and cooking oils are also recommended, along with canned stews, chili and hearty soups.

Going into the holidays, Woodward said to be mindful of the reach of food insecurity and how community members can support each other during this time.

“Hunger never takes a vacation; it’s always present,” Woodward said. “We want to make sure that food is accessible to all.”

To learn more about the drive and how to make a donation, check out FFLC’s website.