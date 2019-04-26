It’s collaboration season in the sneaker world as everyone begins to prepare for summer. Engagement Editor Jake Willard and his friend Julian Ossias discuss Fear of God, Travis Scott (again), Donald Glover’s special release of his Adidas Nizza and two of the latest movie collabs with The Avengers and Harry Potter. Plus, they talk about their latest thrift come ups.
