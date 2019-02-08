"It's weird to think that people almost think of this as a drug deal."
Emerald Engagement Editor Jake Willard and friend Julian Ossias discuss the sneakers that they're looking forward to this month, the re-opening of Nike's first store, snakeskin Air Jordan 11 lows and their experience buying and selling sneakers on the internet.
