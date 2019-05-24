Knot Another Sneaker Podcast graphic
(Kelly Kondo/Emerald)

In this episode of Knot Another Sneaker Podcast, Jake and Julian break down the latest releases, but also discuss athletes and celebrities they think deserve their own signature sneaker. What if Lady Gaga has a meat shoe? Yeah, we went there.

"Knot Another Sneaker Podcast" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network that breaks down the latest news, releases and hype in the world of sneakers. In each episode, Engagement Editor and sneakerhead Jake Willard sits down with Julian Ossias will discuss new shoes are set to release this week, the biggest and latest trend in the culture and what sneakers they hope to cop. Episodes will be full of hot takes, sneaker history and plenty of anecdotes that they hope people with all levels of sneaker knowledge will enjoy. Follow this podcast on Instagram @knotanothersneaker.

Podcast producer Halie Steward produced this podcast, and Steward and podcast producer Danny Latoni both edited. Music is "Drip" by Yung Kartz, modified under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 License.

Sneakerhead and runner. Engagement Editor. Size 8.5.

Danny Latoni is a podcast producer. They produce and edit multiple podcasts for the Emerald Podcast desk weekly. Danny specializes in working "behind-the-scenes" on projects and loves to work across media platforms.

