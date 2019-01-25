Emerald Arts and Culture Podcast logo
“We’re going to hold your hand along the way, and hopefully, you can see how crazy this sneaker culture really is.”

In the first episode of "Knot Another Sneaker Podcast" from the Emerald Podcast Network, Emerald Engagement Editor Jake Willard and Julian Ossias discuss automatic lacing basketball shoes, the trend of exclusive styles for University of Oregon athletic teams and their own backgrounds with sneaker culture.

Jake's cover story: "A history of the exclusive Oregon Air Jordans every sneakerhead desires"

Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast, and Sararosa Davies edited. Music is "uRLauB" by Phillip_Gross.

Sneakerhead and runner. Engagement Editor. Size 8.5.

Podcast Editor

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

