"To make Nike history and put my name in the Nike history books like that, it's mind-blowing, and it's almost indescribable."
In spring term's last episode of "Knot Another Sneaker Podcast," Engagement Editor Jake Willard and his sneakerhead friend Julian Ossias interview the first professional Nike runner with cerebral palsy: UO student Justin Gallegos. They also discuss some upcoming sneaker releases, the Oregon women's basketball team getting a unique pair of Jordans and Nike Basketball.
"Knot Another Sneaker Podcast" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network that breaks down the latest news, releases and hype in the world of sneakers. In each episode, Engagement Editor and sneakerhead Jake Willard sits down with his friend Julian Ossias to discuss new shoes set to release each week, the biggest and latest trends in the culture and what sneakers they hope to cop. Episodes will be full of hot takes, sneaker history and plenty of anecdotes that they hope people with all levels of sneaker knowledge will enjoy.
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is “Drip” by Yung Kartz.