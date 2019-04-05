"Just giving a re-imagination to an already existing shoe with already existing technology that's way ahead of the sneaker's time originally, I think that's just really good."
In spring term's first episode of "Knot Another Sneaker Podcast," Engagement Editor Jake Willard and his sneakerhead friend Julian Ossias discuss some sneakerhead rituals, the Jordan brand's spring/summer lineup, David Bowie Vans, a new glow-in-the-dark Yeezy colorway and a recent sneaker shopping trip they took.
"Knot Another Sneaker Podcast" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network that breaks down the latest news, releases and hype in the world of sneakers. In each episode, Engagement Editor and sneakerhead Jake Willard sits down with Julian Ossias will discuss new shoes are set to release this week, the biggest and latest trend in the culture and what sneakers they hope to cop. Episodes will be full of hot takes, sneaker history and plenty of anecdotes that they hope people with all levels of sneaker knowledge will enjoy. Follow this podcast on Instagram @knotanothersneaker.
Podcast producer Daniel Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Music is “Drip” by Yung Kartz.