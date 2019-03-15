"People love when there's a good story attached to a shoe before they even buy it."
On episode eight of "Knot Another Sneaker Podcast," Engagement Editor Jake Willard and his friend Julian Ossias talk about the meaningful stories behind their favorite shoes, how a young girl's letter resulted in Steph Curry dropping some new shoes for International Womxn's Day as well as some new futuristic Jordan drops. The two also interview of Liz Figel, a co-founder of Resku.Co, a Nike-authorized online Nike sneaker refurbishing shop.
Learn more about Resku.Co here. Follow this podcast on Instagram.
"Knot Another Sneaker Podcast" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network that breaks down the latest news, releases and hype in the world of sneakers. In each episode, Engagement Editor and sneakerhead Jake Willard sits down with his friend Julian Ossias will discuss new shoes are set to release this week, the biggest and latest trend in the culture and what sneakers they hope to cop. Episodes will be full of hot takes, sneaker history and plenty of anecdotes that they hope people with all levels of sneaker knowledge will enjoy.
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is “Drip” by Yung Kartz.