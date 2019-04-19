After recovering from the big sports week that was, Emerald Engagement Editor Jake Willard sits down with his friends Julian Ossias and Nick Heimberg to discuss some of the big sneaker releases on the horizon, including the rumored return of the most iconic Jordan 1 of all time. They also break down Tiger Woods’ big win at the Masters, Nike’s failure to capitalize on the moment, plus the bright sneaker future for Zion Williamson in the NBA.
"Knot Another Sneaker Podcast" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network that breaks down the latest news, releases and hype in the world of sneakers. In each episode, Engagement Editor and sneakerhead Jake Willard sits down with Julian Ossias will discuss new shoes are set to release this week, the biggest and latest trend in the culture and what sneakers they hope to cop. Episodes will be full of hot takes, sneaker history and plenty of anecdotes that they hope people with all levels of sneaker knowledge will enjoy. Follow this podcast on Instagram @knotanothersneaker.
Podcast Producer Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Music is "Drip" by Yung Kartz, modified under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 License.