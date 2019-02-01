"It's crazy to me that they're trying to combat this way of purchasing a shoe when, as a business, they're just trying to sell it."
On the second episode of "Knot Another Sneaker Podcast," Emerald Engagement Editor Jake Willard and his friend Julian Ossias discuss the history and rising prevalence of sneaker bots, the history of sneaker culture and their changing experiences of buying sneakers.
Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast, and Sararosa Davies edited. Graphic: Regan Nelson/Emerald.
Music is "uRLauB" by Phillip_Gross: http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Phillip_Gross/HoLiDaYS/2_phillip_gross_holidays_-_02_-_urlaub