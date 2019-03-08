"Tinker was just so revolutionary for Nike."
Even as Eugene was facing a "Snowmageddon," Engagement Editor Jake Willard and his friend Julian Ossias trudged through the snow, ice and slush to talk all things sneaker. The two talk about the shoes they wore during Eugene's snowstorm, how legendary designer Tinker Hatfield changed the shoe-creating game for Nike, a new Jordan colorway paying homage to the Air Max 1 and their favorite sneakerhead influencers. This is the seventh episode of "Knot Another Sneaker Podcast."
"Knot Another Sneaker Podcast" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network that breaks down the latest news, releases and hype in the world of sneakers. In each episode, Engagement Editor and sneakerhead Jake Willard sits down with his friend Julian Ossias will discuss new shoes are set to release this week, the biggest and latest trend in the culture and what sneakers they hope to cop. Episodes will be full of hot takes, sneaker history and plenty of anecdotes that they hope people with all levels of sneaker knowledge will enjoy. Follow this podcast on Instagram.
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is “Drip” by Yung Kartz.