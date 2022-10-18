When I think about some of my favorite foods, Japanese food has always been high on my list. From a young age, my parents introduced me to Japanese cuisine, and I immediately fell in love with teriyaki chicken, miso soup, gyoza, and anything tempura.

One of the less proud moments in my life is how late I was to the sushi game. I’ll be the first to admit that I was –– and still am –– a picky eater, which heavily affected the foods I was willing to try as a child. In recent years my curiosity for some of these undiscovered foods has won over my childhood pickiness. Sushi has undoubtedly been my rashest decision and one that I am actively trying to make up for.

Sushi immediately spiked its way to one of the top spots in my “favorite foods” list and became a weekly dinner staple in my life. Since moving to Eugene, I’ve been on the hunt for a great Japanese restaurant that ticks all my boxes, and Izakaya Jinsei does just that.

Izakaya Jinsei, located on Alder Street, is just a short walk from campus. This local Japanese restaurant is nestled in a small location, which makes for a cozy and intimate atmosphere. The seating might be tight, but what the restaurant lacks in square feet, it makes up for with delicious flavors, inviting decor, and friendly service.

The menu at Izakaya Jinsei covers the staples of Japanese cuisine and offers a wide variety of other dishes like ramen, poke bowls and an assortment of appetizers. The expansive menu makes the restaurant versatile, allowing customers the opportunity to stop by for a quick roll or sit down to enjoy a fancy meal with a dinner entree like the dinner salmon or dinner chicken katsu.

Customers can even opt for gluten-free options to help with any dietary restrictions, allowing you to bite into some crispy tempura with ease or soak up your favorite roll with some gluten-free soy sauce.

Customers can thank owner Ken Lee for the recent changes to the menu since he took over as owner this past November. Lee, an experienced sushi chef for over 22 years, moved to Eugene last November and took over Izakaya Jinsei. Lee overhauled the menu and introduced new dishes for customers to try like Udon, Yakisoba, and Donburi.

I ordered the shrimp tempura crunch off of the special roll menu and thoroughly enjoyed every bite. I even got to watch Lee make my roll through the sushi bar window, which gave me a new appreciation for the craftsmanship that goes into this impressive cuisine.

Lee also has the reviews to back up his sushi-making prowess. The restaurant boasts great reviews online and positive recommendations by word of mouth, which inspired my visit.

When asked about any goals for the future of his restaurant, Lee simply said he hoped for more customers to come to the restaurant and enjoy his food. During my brief talk with Lee, it was evident that he cares deeply about his restaurant and takes great pride in its success and popularity.

Next time you’re craving sushi, head to this one-of-a-kind restaurant and just roll with it.