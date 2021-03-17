It’s not exactly a secret that cable TV is bleeding a slow death thanks to the future of streaming. With Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ continuing to dominate the entertainment landscape, the future of television as streaming seems all but certain.
How that future looks, however, is still very much up in the air. If NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock is a sign of things to come, major channels may soon begin pulling their content off of streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu and creating their own streaming services instead.
Peacock’s first major play came when it announced that “The Office” would be leaving Netflix in 2021 and would be streamed exclusively on their streaming service. For fanatics of the show, Peacock’s $4.99 a month price tag might be worth it solely for “The Office.”
For non-superfans, however, it likely didn’t and won’t sway them to pick up another monthly subscription on top of the $237.33 the average American spends on subscriptions a month, according to Market Watch.
So, what else does Peacock offer?
Surprisingly, the NBC-based subscription service has a lot more content than you’d likely expect, speaking to the quiet quality NBC has produced over the years.
A brief scroll through the app reveals hit shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “Modern Family,” “Suits,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live,” among thousands of others.
The streaming service also includes movies like “John Wick,” “The Great Lebowski,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “The Breakfast Club” and the entire “Harry Potter” series.
In addition, Peacock provides a live TV stream of news, sports and TV shows, a hidden gem that may ultimately differentiate NBC from its competitors. NBC announced that it will shut down NBC Sports Network (a staple for NBA fans watching local games) by the end of the year, a major shift which may change the future of live streamed sports.
So, is Peacock worth it?
For now, the answer to that question depends on whether you’re a fan of NBC-produced shows. While the $4.99 price tag is reasonable for the quality of content offered, it’s definitely not a necessity if you already have other streaming services.
Peacock’s real impact will likely be on the future of cable TV, as it seeks to poach and transition customers who are still attached to live channels into the world of streaming. If it’s successful, it may set the standard and deal the killing blow to cable TV.