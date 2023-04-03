The one hour wait for a coffee during the Starbucks afternoon rush in the EMU indicates a trend in University of Oregon’s student habits: They are hooked on caffeine.

When asked if she considers herself addicted to caffeine, Nikki Roubos, a sophomore public relations major at UO, laughed. “Yes definitely,” Roubos said. “If I don't drink caffeine, I get a headache, and if I drink it too late, I can’t sleep so it definitely affects my sleep schedule.”

Other students echo Roubos' quick confession of caffeine addiction. Beau Brines, a sophomore advertising major at UO also said he is probably addicted to caffeine.

“It’s definitely problematic because it’s an unhealthy cycle where I need the extra energy from caffeine to get my schoolwork done,” Brines said.

Although Brines admits his caffeine habits can be unhealthy, he recognizes the benefits of caffeine. Brines said he uses caffeine primarily as compensation for not getting enough sleep.

Being “addicted to caffeine” is integral to the college student experience –– and although it is possible to develop a dependence, being addicted to caffeine is actually scientifically impossible, according to an article from Nourish by WebMD. While the body may experience withdrawal-like symptoms after quitting caffeine such as headaches, fatigue and irritability, the symptoms are not severe enough to medically consider caffeine an addictive substance.

The misconception that caffeine is addictive is among several other widely accepted myths that have been disproved by medical professionals.

1. Caffeine does not contribute to dehydration

Have you ever been told to avoid caffeine while hungover because of its dehydrating effects? The good news is this is completely untrue. According to an article from Mayo Clinic, caffeine will sooner dull the pain of a hangover than exasperate it. The conception that caffeine is dehydrating came about because of the diuretic effect of the substance –– caffeine causes your body to produce more urine. However, the fluids consumed when drinking caffeine compensate for the fluid lost in increased urine output and the so-called dehydrating effect is canceled out. It is still important to consume enough water throughout the day and not rely purely on caffeine for hydration.

2. Caffeine will not help you sober up

While it will not hurt you the morning after, caffeine also cannot help you to sober up during a night out, according to an article from BBC. Alcohol is a depressant, and caffeine is a stimulant, leading people to believe that a cup of joe might reverse the effects of a couple beers. This false notion is extremely dangerous when drunk driving is taken into consideration. The only thing that will dull the effects of alcohol is time, so no matter how much coffee, water and bread you pack into your system, getting behind the wheel after drinking is always a bad idea.

3. Caffeine does not help you lose weight

The metabolism boosting effect of caffeine has largely branded the substance as a weight loss supplement. But according to Healthline, the effect on the metabolism is not significant enough to promote long term weight loss because the body quickly becomes immune to the metabolism boosting effects of caffeine. Also, the calories in many coffee drinks have a negative effect on weight loss, basically canceling out the increased metabolic rate benefits. While drinking sugary coffee drinks increases caloric intake and can therefore lead to weight gain if done excessively, restrictive weight loss tactics like drinking coffee black when you prefer a little cream and sugar are damaging. Ellie Wiltshire, a professor of Nutrition at UO and Performance Nutritionist with UO athletic department warns that restrictive diets “exacerbate disordered eating and eating disorders.” Even if taken without cream and sugar, coffee will not significantly affect weight loss so altering your caffeine habits to align with the constraints of diet culture is unadvised.

4. You do not have to stop consuming caffeine after 2 p.m.

The negative role caffeine plays in quality of sleep is simply due to user error. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine finds that as long as one stops consuming caffeine a minimum of six hours before bed, it will not affect sleep patterns. So unless you are attempting to be asleep by 8 p.m., it is completely ok to have caffeine after 2.

“That is literally going to change my life,” Roubos said after being told about the six hour rule. “My mom has always told me no caffeine after 3. Now I don’t feel pressured to get all my caffeine in before three to fall asleep.”

It is important to recognize this six hour rule because, if not followed, one might fall into a vicious cycle of caffeine dependency that might mimic the appearance of addiction. Drinking caffeine too close to bedtime can lead to a level of sleep deprivation that demands a greater consumption of caffeine the day after.

While there are risks associated with excessive caffeine consumption, the notion of its detrimental effects are not always accurate. Caffeine can be an extremely helpful tool for college students on a busy schedule and students should not feel obligated to cut back on consumption based on misinformation.