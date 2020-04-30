It’s impossible to listen to every rap song these days. Trust me, I’ve tried. That’s why every other week, I will highlight an up-and-coming artist you might have missed in the constant barrage of new music. Some will be just starting their careers, while others will have been around for some time but haven’t received the attention they could—or maybe should.
Today’s most popular artists drop one project a year, if that. Too often the industry’s most acclaimed stars are handcuffed by greedy record labels. Take Lil Uzi Vert for example, whose Atlantic records deal impaired him from releasing music for over two years until finally releasing his Eternal Atake album in February.
Then, there’s Larry June. Born Larry Hendricks, the San Francisco native has broken through the tiresome, formulaic output of most record deals. The Warner Bros. signee tiptoed around his label, releasing seven projects since the start of 2019. Most impressively, the Bay Area rapper has built upon each release, honing in his style while bringing a much more developed sound to listeners. He dropped the standout project “Early Bird” in February 2019 and has been on a roll ever since, debuting his most recent project “Adjust to the game” in March of this year.
Don’t let his abundance of recent work fool you — it took years for Larry June to find his voice and settle on an overarching sound, which he has just recently honed in on this year. He had a unique persona and laid-back style to build on, but experimented too much for his own good, never finding his niche.
Larry June’s recent discography is far more focused and fleshed out than his past work. Known for his outlandish, pimp-like adlibs — “groovy!,” “sock it to me!” and “good job Larry!” to name a few — Larry June has carved out a spot for himself in the Bay Area’s bustling rap scene. He’s worked with artists like 03 Greedo, G Perico, Curren$y; and frequently collaborates with producers Cardo Got Wings and Slegdren, among others.
His hometown serves as a backdrop from which he produces his most autobiographical lines. But Larry June’s Bay Area looks far different than the one described by many other local artists such as G-Eazy, E-40, Nef the Pharaoh or Saweetie, among others. Larry June often raps about hyper-specific details from his everyday life. From his regular Trader Joe's runs to his favorite ramen spots and daily seven-dollar smoothies, Larry June’s daily routine isn’t one you’d expect.
So often we hear about the struggles a rapper goes through to reach stardom and fame, but rarely do we get a glimpse under the hood once a rapper has made it.
That’s what you get with Larry June. He’s introspective, often acknowledging the past while emphasizing his love and appreciation for the moment. He’s groovy and doesn’t rap as much as glide over beats in a talkative manner. It weirdly works. He focuses on what he loves: the Bay, his top-down foreign whips, those close to him and of course, oranges.
Sometimes he’s rapping to his friends and loved ones. On other occasions he reflects on his past, the rap industry, the drug game. And while his style isn’t predicated on it, Larry June isn’t afraid to flex on you a bit.
“My life’s smooth, I’m popping wheelies up and down the Golden Gate,” Larry June raps on “Sausalito.” “When your money reach a certain level, haters gon’ hate.”
What’s most intriguing about the music of Larry June is his unique collection of influences. He and his producers incorporate various genres, whether it be a jazzy saxophone beat, a Latino-influenced R&B tune, or a classical tone spruced up with synths and 808s. The variety helps transport the listener, but never enough to make you think you're listening to a separate genre altogether. It’s what makes his laid-back, monotone sound worth coming back to over and over again.
Larry June doesn’t take himself too seriously and neither should you. It’s about the brand and persona just as much as it’s about the music itself.
If you’re a fan of Curren$y, Dom Kennedy, Smoke DZA, Mac Dre, or other Bay Area artists, you’ll enjoy Larry June.
Essential Projects: The Port of San Francisco, Out the Trunk, Early Bird