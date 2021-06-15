During quarantine, UO junior Zia Oshun Lasky shifted from drawing mostly nature pieces to abstract, feminine figures. For her, quarantine was a time to reconnect to herself and her work.
“For me, creating is an intuitive, exploratory and cathartic process,” Oshun wrote in her artist statement on her website. “Frequently my artwork investigates themes of womanhood, the tensions between self protection and self limitation, tenderness and sensuality.”
Her pieces that depict feminine forms are abstract and drawn mostly with charcoal. All of her drawings are done free form and not planned out ahead of time. Her latest pieces highlight curves and a variety of different body types. One piece, “Maverick,” displays a full body image of a woman. Her legs are twisted, and she does not appear to have any arms. The woman is nude and holds a serious expression on her face. This piece is from her “Ataraxy” collection, Oshun’s first gallery showing that took place at the Foyer Gallery in Lawrence hall.
“In these pieces, the human form is merely a vessel,” Oshun wrote. “The centrality of the work is about engaging the senses through color and line and toying with the emotion found within life and our human experience.”
Ever since she was a child, Oshun has loved to draw. She remembers going over to her grandma’s house and, when asked what she wanted to play with, Oshun always requested a pencil and paper. Before college, all of her education was arts based since she attended an art focused high school. Even though art is her passion, Oshun is not pursuing a degree in art; instead, she is studying global studies.
“Art is obviously really personal,” Oshun said. “Though I do hope to continue to grow with my work, I really didn’t want to be in an environment that encouraged me to produce with deadlines."
Oshun started selling her prints at the Eugene Saturday Market in 2019, which she attributes as the beginning of her business, but had to stop in March 2020 during the pandemic. While the pandemic shut a lot down, Oshun is on the board of the Whitaker Market — where she will be able to promote her art through an Instagram takeover on their page later this month.
For Oshun, one of the hardest parts of owning a business is how expensive it can be. It is important for her that she prints her artwork locally, in order to support small businesses in Eugene. But this often means it is more expensive, which means she has to price her prints at a higher cost in order to make a profit.
Another hard part about being a small business owner is the need to have an active social media presence. She recalled posting some of her artwork on TikTok, but some of the videos were deleted because some of her pieces show nudity — including women’s nipples. For Oshun, the pressure to post daily has been difficult because, although she tries to draw daily, most pieces take more than one day to complete.
However, in selling her artwork, Oshun has received a lot of positive feedback that inspires her to keep creating.
“A lot of people have bought my figurative pieces, specifically women, and have told me, ‘It’s the perfect reminder that I’m beautiful too,’” Oshun said. “That really means a lot to me.”
Oshun is currently planning for a gallery showing at Bennett Vineyards’s wine tasting room starting on June 15. Although unsure what she will do after graduation, Oshun knows she will apply to a number of different artist residencies and hopefully end up somewhere with a strong art scene and an active farmer’s market.
“I share my work with the desire to move people within their own bodies,” Oshun wrote. “To notice the curvature of their form, the weight and levity that ebb and flow, the roughness and tenderness that playfully interact, and the diversity in how we engage and emote within ourselves and with others.”