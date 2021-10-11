Physical and mental health are thoroughly linked, whether the average gym-goer realizes it or not. The CDC explains that stress, specifically COVID-19 related stress, can cause difficulty concentrating, anger and sadness symptoms and even physical pains like headaches and body aches. It lists exercise as a coping mechanism to deal with stress, along with eating well-balanced meals and meditation. Although not all mental health problems can be solved easily, exercise is a great first step to take.
Finding your own routine
UO sophomore Noah Sommerlad believes his physical and mental health “are intrinsically linked."
“One can’t be good without the other being good,” he said. Sommerlad does multiple activities at the Rec — rotating between yoga, rock climbing and weight lifting. He uses his music and mood to help guide his workout plan.
“If I’m feeling angry I’ll listen to my 90s Rage Against The Machine, and if I’m pumped up I’ll listen to a bunch of different rap,” he said. “It’s kind of just natural biologically that I feel better after I work out,” Sommerlad said. “Your body is producing adrenaline and endorphins while you exercise.”
Sommerlad is completely correct; although exercise physically works a person’s muscles, it can also do wonders as a relieving mechanism for one’s mental stress. Harvard Health published an article explaining that “exercise reduces levels of the body's stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. It also stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that are the body's natural painkillers and mood elevators.”In other words, the chemicals your body produces during exercise improve your mood.
“If I work out, I feel better inside,” UO senior Maryam Ali said. “It’s something to do, so it’s like I got a task done for the day.” Ali usually attends the Rec with a friend where they rotate between routines focused on either their arms, legs or abs. They always finish their workout with 30 minutes on the treadmill, she said.
“[Going to the Rec] takes your mind off the stress of school,” Ali said. “It gives you something else to do besides just looking at books and your screen.”
James Degrange, a junior at UO and recent transfer student, just started getting back into his workout routine. He played football at his old school and would exercise with the team. “After I transferred, I kind of lost all motivation to do it, especially with the pandemic,” Degrange said. “In some ways, my mental health was good because I grew up [in Eugene] and I’m back home, but not having that consistent exercise kind of increased my stress level with school.”
Now that he’s back on campus, Degrange formed his gym routine from the exercises he did when playing football. He rolls out his muscles with a foam roller before his workout, then moves on to his stretches and lifts. He ends his routine with some post-workout stretches. “[Working out] helps me not go into panic mode,” Degrange said. “I like that feeling of being tired after a workout, and you can just relax after that.”
Holistic health in Rec Center classes
Zoe Estep Shaw, a Group X supervisor and instructor at the Rec, agrees that mental health can be greatly improved by an exercise regime. Group X in group fitness is the general term for bar, body sculpt, cycling and yoga. Estep Shaw also teaches cycling and Functional 45 Training, also known as F45, which is a full body high-intensity workout circuit system.
“I’m actually really proud of the Rec and the staff that they have, and how much they emphasize [the importance of mental health],” Estep Shaw said. “Along with hard-cycling cardio, workouts we also have core and restore and yoga, and the Rec PE Program facilitates mindfulness classes.”
The Rec offers classes that focus on mental health, but Estep Shaw says the staff takes things a step further. “When we teach and when we instruct, we’re also mentioning taking time for yourself and promoting good mental health care,” Estep Shaw said. Even instructors can have bad days, and there’s support for their mental health as well within the Rec.
“A lot of times people come in and they’re kind of quiet, heads down, just kinda getting there; they did the hard part and showed up,” Estep Shaw said. “Afterwards everyone’s proud of themselves, and they’re standing a little taller. I think it’s a combination of the music, the energy, the endorphins and the community that you can kind of gather in group fitness classes.”
Estep Shaw recommends that “you do what you like” when it comes to exercise. “Exercise can sometimes feel like a burden,” she said, “But if you pick things you enjoy and that are fun for you and you feel good after, that will just continue to promote you to want to do those things.”
While exercise isn’t the end-all solution to every mental health crisis, a lot of UO students find it’s a helpful way to manage stress. As the year picks up, it’s important for students to take time for themselves to do something they like, and going to the Rec is a great way to do that.