With spring term classes being taught remotely and the recent announcement that 2020 Commencement will be online, it is a tumultuous time to be a Duck. One thing that has remained constant, however, is Knight Library’s commitment to providing educational materials to students, faculty, and staff. A page on the Library’s website explains available options “to help support remote teaching and learning by ensuring ongoing access to all of the UO Libraries’ physical collections.”
The following steps explain how to borrow a book from the UO Libraries during this pandemic. The library requests that community members “use pickup locations instead of home delivery when possible,” and “submit requests judiciously.”
First, go to the UO Libraries website and search for the book. In this example, we will be searching for Miranda July’s 2015 novel “The First Bad Man" -- a superb, surreal work from an incredible author. To begin the process of requesting a book, search for the book in the LibrarySearch bar.
Scroll through the list of results -- filters on the left sidebar can be very helpful in narrowing down the multitude of texts -- and select the book you are looking for.
Once the book you want to borrow is selected, sign In using your Duck ID. This will allow you to access the request feature.
Once you are signed in, click on “Request UO Item” next to the “Request Options” header under “Get It.”
If you would like to pick up the book yourself from the Pickup Window at Knight Library, then select “Knight Pickup Window” in the drop down menu that allows you to select a “Pickup Location.” The Knight Pickup Window hours are Monday - Friday 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
Then, add the “Not Needed After” date and press
“Request.” Helpful hint: this term ends June 5.
If you would instead like the book to be delivered to your home, select “Home Delivery” in the “Pickup Location” drop-down menu.
Type in your address under “Home Delivery Address,” and then press “Request.”
Once you have pressed the “Request” button, you will get a “Request placed” message, followed by the number of requests ahead of you, as pictured.
You will then get an email from the library when your book is ready to be picked up. The book will be held for a week from the date when that email is sent.