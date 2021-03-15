For many LGBTQ+ students, it’s difficult to connect with queer spaces in a remote world. The good news is that classes are set to resume in-person in the fall, but there’s still an entire spring term to get through. Whether you’re housed on campus, off campus or out of state, it’s easy to feel disconnected and isolated from validating communities.
Luckily, the LGBTQA3 Alliance, LGBT Education Support Services and the nonprofit TransPonder are offering virtual events and safe spaces for many different LGBTQ+ identity groups.
The LGBT Education Support Services is a great place to start. According to its website, the LGBTESS works to affirm LGBTQ+ identities by providing support and resources. Some of these resources include identity and mental health resources, a coping skills worksheet and a playlist of songs by LGBTQ+ artists.
The LGBTESS has multiple student groups that meet weekly: the Aces and Aros discussion group (Sundays at 1:00 p.m.), Transgender and Nonbinary Identity Support Group (Tuesdays at 5 p.m.) and Queer and Christian (Tuesdays at 7 p.m.), just to name a few. You can keep up with these meeting dates and find out about other groups by checking out the organization’s event calendar.
In addition, the LGBTESS hosts virtual movie nights through their Discord server. “The DaVinci Code” will be screened on March 22 and “Kiki’s Delivery Service” on March 27 — both at 4 p.m. To celebrate Women’s History Month, there will also be 6 p.m. screenings of “A League of Their Own” (March 21) and “On the Basis of Sex” (March 28). Viewers can interact with each other through a chat during the movie.
The best way to access these events and meetings is by requesting to join the group’s Discord server. In addition to events, the server gives you access to different spaces and discussions where you’re able to interact with other LGBTQ+ students. If you’re unfamiliar with Discord, they have also included a guide on how to use the software.
The LGBTQA3 Alliance is a student-run organization that holds bi-weekly general meetings over Zoom. There are virtual games and discussions about different subjects such as queer art and LGBTQ+ historical figures. You can find out these meeting dates and times by following the group’s Instagram account and joining the Discord server.
If you’re looking to expand beyond the UO campus, the Eugene-based and trans-run nonprofit TransPonder is offering weekly remote events. Their Trans/Gender Diverse Yoga Class takes place on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and provides a safe space for all types of bodies. TransPonder also hosts a weekly book club on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. as well as other trans-centered support groups to connect with.
With spring term approaching, it’s a great time to reach out and connect with these affirming spaces. Getting involved in the community can be as simple as attending a movie screening or joining a student group. For many, social interaction with others who we can relate to is how we care for our mental health. Take advantage of these safe spaces and explore the communities they offer.