Myke Towers wants to change. In 2016, the Latin artist released his first album, “El Final del Principio,” which showcased his signature soothing flow and trap beats. Now, Towers attempts to become more versatile. Towers drew inspiration from distinct artists such as Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Don Omar and Drake; these influences can be seen as Towers fuses different genres with his own Latin sound on “Easy Money Baby.”
The album shows how Towers’ sweet Spanish serenade can jumpstart any party. His artistic evolution has created an album that can be enjoyed by his original fans, who likely knew him for his rap ability, and can also be enjoyed by new fans which is a demographic which he is trying to reach with this accessible new work.
In the opening track, “MIB,” Towers shows off what put him on the map: his booming rap beat and party lyrics. The introductory horns sound like a grand introduction of a regal figure, layered over a booming trap beat and snapping snare, behind a catchy narration of his career path.
“Tú,” samples the Spanish classic, “Me Gustas Tu” by Manu Chao. The song mixes a classic of Spanish-language music with a modern, experimental twist. The slowed-down distortion of the sample pays homage to “chopped and screwed” music that is not typical to Latin rap. The song flips the style of the sample immediately by creating an uptempo beat from the initial distortion. The track mixes a classic song, a regional music style and Towers’ own flair to create something new.
Another experimental song for Towers is “Una Noche Más.” This style of music takes influence from Samba, Afrobeat, Miami bass, Latin music and traditional African religious music, as well as some influence from hip-hop. He commands the rhythm of the beat by having a steady flow, something that can be lost in the heavy dance beat. If Towers is trying to create a song to dance to, he accomplishes that well. He shows growth by extracting a classic sound and making it his own.
While the album is meant to be a feel-good listen, Towers does spend some time criticizing the world around him. In “Viral,” he raps about young people’s obsession with internet stardom. The intro of the song sounds futuristic with video game-like sound effects. The song focuses on a relationship that Towers is in, where his partner is obsessed with being an online sensation. A reflection of how the youth has become more self-absorbed, with the idea of going viral a constant talking point. Towers shows his capability to mix serious problems that young people face with a feel-good sound.
Towers moves from a dark sound to something more accessible. He doesn’t lose who he is in this new music that he makes. There are still dark tones that old fans can obsess over, while new fans can take joy in listening to them as party anthems.