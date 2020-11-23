As a result of Gov. Brown’s two-week freeze limiting the capacity of social gatherings, you might be rethinking your Thanksgiving travel plans. If you’re in town, you might be looking for an opportunity to be charitable. The holiday season is traditionally a time of community and graciousness, though the pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we can participate in acts of giving.
The Whiteaker Community Thanksgiving Dinner, run by a nonprofit with a similar name, was discontinued indefinitely after 31 years running due to the pandemic and “changes in the primary support and coordination necessary to put this event on each year,” according to the organization’s website. This is undoubtedly a loss for the community. Fortunately there are other local initiatives focused on distributing food to those in need.
Food For Lane County is working around new restrictions to ensure that people in need can still access food.
“I know that hunger is at the forefront of everyone’s mind because of Thanksgiving,” said Sarah Reiter, Community and Donor Engagement Coordinator for FFLC. “It is impacting our community this year harder than it has in the past.”
Reiter also notes the impact the summer fires had on people who lost their homes and who are still living in hotels without kitchen access.
Jennifer Denson of Burrito Brigade, a nonprofit that delivers vegan meals for free, also spoke to the increased need for accessible food in the community. She said that it “naturally” led to a new initiative called “Waste to Taste,” in which the Burrito Brigade collaborates with local stores, restaurants and farms to gather food that would have otherwise gone to waste and distribute it to those in need.
If you’re interested in volunteering this holiday season, there are several ways to get involved.
You can join the Turkey Trot, a 5K race held during the week of Thanksgiving. Though previously planned to be held in-person with enforced social distancing, event organizers recently announced that the race will be held fully virtually. The race is hosted by Level 32 Racing and every dollar raised will be matched by Univera to benefit Food For Lane County and St. Vincent de Paul. The registration fee is $20 and runners can register for the race until midnight Nov. 29.
FFLC is planning a food drive with KVAL called “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” on Dec. 8 at the Bi-Mart on 18th Street and Chambers. The most wanted items include non-perishable food items, cooking oil and spices. FFLC also always accepts food donations at its office at 770 Bailey Hill Road. Cash donations are also appreciated. Reiter said that for every dollar donated, FFLC can distribute three meals.
If you are interested in setting up an in-person food drive in the future, call Sarah Reiter at 541-343-2822 or email sreiter@foodforlanecounty.org.
Burrito Brigade has “little free pantries” around town where people can pick up non-perishable food and hygiene items. Denson suggests locating one near you and keeping your eye on it to ensure it is consistently stocked. Burrito Brigade also always accepts food and cash donations.
If you are looking for other opportunities to give or volunteer, the Whiteaker Community Dinner website has a list of more local organizations that accept donations or volunteers.
“This year has been tough for our entire community, and every little bit helps,” Reiter said.